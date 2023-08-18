Lando Norris Begged to Ignore Red Bull Calls to Fulfill His Ultimate Fantasy: “Stay Where You Are”

Lando Norris seems to be the talk of the town as he has delivered some outstanding performances with McLaren recently. The Briton has clinched two podiums in his last three races and has shown potential in what he can do if he has the car to back his abilities. As a result of the same, many experts have tipped the 23-year-old to get the second seat at Red Bull sometime in the future. As such speculations continue surrounding Norris’ future, F1 expert Eddie Jordan has suggested the young Briton stay at McLaren. The Irish businessman made these remarks during the most recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast.

As for the rumors linking Norris to Red Bull, it is not only experts that have been speculating on such a move. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has himself admitted that he has some interest in potentially signing the 2015 MSA Formula championship winner.

In a recent interview with Motorsport-Magazin, the 80-year-old said, “With Norris, I can well imagine that (signing him to Red Bull). With Hamilton, I have a harder time“. However, despite Red Bull seemingly having an interest in signing Norris and having the quickest car on the current grid, Jordan believes it will not be wise of the young Briton to move to the Milton Keynes outfit.

Jordan believes Norris won’t “find” anything better than McLaren

In the most recent episode of the Formula for Success podcast, David Coulthard asked Eddie Jordan to give his take about Lando Norris potentially leaving McLaren. The 52-year-old told the Irish businessman that since the young Briton is one of the rising stars in F1, he will undoubtedly have a lot of interest from some of McLaren’s rivals.

When asked this question, Jordan replied, “Please, Lando, my wish to you is to stay where you are. You’re not going to find much better“. In the same interaction, the 75-year-old also revealed how he sees McLaren moving in the right direction and not being far from winning races. Jordan said McLaren deserves all the praise for turning their fortunes around as he too was very critical of the Woking-based outfit in the earlier years.

Speaking of the same, Jordan said, “I’ve been very critical of McLaren in the past, not just the way they left Honda, but also the Alonso affair. So full marks to them. And that’s what I love to see. Somebody who can actually get a grip of something, see where the errors are, see where the problems are, and emerge at the other end“.

These are the reasons why Jordan believes that Norris should be optimistic about his future at McLaren. Meanwhile, the young Briton too seems to share a similar opinion about the future prospects of his side.

Lando Norris believes McLaren are making the right step forward

In a recent interview with motorsport.com, Lando Norris explained how he feels a sense of “relief” when he sees how McLaren seemed to have turned their fortunes around from the start of the season. At the beginning of this year, he and Oscar Piastri were fighting at the back of the grid just to get into the points.

However, in the last few races, both Norris and Piastri have had the opportunity for podium finishes. Hence, with McLaren having shown significant progress in their development recently, Norris once again reiterated his commitment to the side.