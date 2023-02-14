Carlos Sainz Reveals Charles Leclerc’s Unusual Nickname During Ferrari SF-23 Shakedown

Ferrari unveiled their 2023 challenger in a live event which was streamed on their YouTube channel at a very special location. During the event, Carlos Sainz revealed an unusual nickname for Charles Leclerc.

The Italian giants chose their in-house test track Fiorano as the location to reveal the SF-23 to the world with a live audience partaking in the event from the track’s grandstands.

While building up the hype before revealing the brand-new Ferrari F1 car, the team also announced that the first laps in the new car will also be done at the live event of the launch. This was the icing on the cake for the fans present at the event.

Both the drivers along with the new team principal Fred Vasseur did a coin flip to ensure who would take the car out on the track first.

Leclerc won the tiny battle and got the chance to take the car out for the first time. While the Monegasque was driving the car, Sainz came on the radio and revealed Leclerc’s nickname.

Carlos Sainz reveals Charles Leclerc’s nickname

On its first flying lap around the track of Fiorano, the team broadcasted the radio conversations where Sainz was heard asking Leclerc how was the handling of the new machinery.

Sainz started by saying, ‘Perceval, how is that car? Do you like it?’ Leclerc replied by asking if he can do one more lap.

To which, the Spaniard snapped saying ‘No, no, no. Box, box, box, box, it’s my turn! It’s my turn.’

Finally, the 25-year-old answered the question about the performance of the car and revealed it feels good. He believes that the team has started well because he felt like being the fastest on the track.

Why did Sainz call Leclerc ‘Perceval’?

Many F1 drivers have odd nicknames that they go by such as the Iceman, honey Badger, Inspector Seb and Gotifi among many others.

The fans adorned the Ferrari driver with the name ‘Lord Perceval.’ The Monegasque hoped that the fans won’t get too comfortable with the name but they did.

Perceval happens to be one of his middle names as his full name is Charles Marc Herve Perceval Leclerc.

After Leclerc finished his round of the Fiorano, Sainz got the turn to take the car out for a spin. He took three laps in the SF-23 while Leclerc gave his first impressions of the car.

