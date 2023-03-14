Ferrari CEO Furious With Fred Vasseur Over His Friendship With Toto Wolff

The change of team boss at Ferrari has led to a sense of unrest inside the Maranello camp. Following the disheartening result of the 2022 season, the Scuderia chose to replace Mattia Binotto with Fred Vasseur.

The Frenchman has been trying to bring changes in the team with the aim to take the Scuderia back to its days of glory. However, Italian media has suggested that Vasseur and Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna are not on the best terms.

It is said that there is a bit of a power struggle between Vasseur and Vigna. One of the major incidents that left Vigna unhappy was Vasseur’s decision to fly to Bahrain test together with an old friend, Toto Wolff.

Apart from this, on his arrival, the French boss proposed to bring a new sponsor to the team but his idea was shot down.

However, despite the politics inside Ferrari, Vasseur still holds a strong position knowing that another change of team principal is not possible for the Italian camp at the moment.

Fred Vasseur opens up about his relations with Vigna

Ever since Ferrari’s poor start to the season, multiple reports about people leaving the team, top-level meetings, and team meetings have flooded the paddock.

The transition from Binotto’s leadership to Vasseur has not been smooth and has raised many concerns for the future of the team in the current season.

In a recent interview with AUTOhebdo, the French boss was asked about the reports of a power struggle between him and Vigna.

Vasseur was surprised by the question and said that he has the required means and power that he has not had anywhere else before.

When asked about top engineers and staff leaving the team, the 54-year-old said that it is inevitable. He further explained that some people are very close to Binotto and they prefer to leave. This does not bother him.

Vasseur gives insights on Charles Leclerc’s meeting with Ferrari chairman

After the Bahrain GP, many speculations around Leclerc wanting to leave the team and his frustration became headlines.

Amidst the chaos, the Monegasque also held a meeting with Ferrari Chairman John Elkann to discuss the future. This incident triggered even more speculation about Leclerc’s disappointment with the team.

Following the rumours, Vasseur was asked about the meeting and he confirmed that these are scheduled talks.

He revealed that after winter testing a meeting was held between the drivers, himself, Vigna and Elkann. These talks are scheduled to happen again after Imola.

