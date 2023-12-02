HomeSearch

Lando Norris Was Spotted Flaunting His Approx $1.5 Million Legendary Lamborghini

Naman Gopal Srivastava
|Published December 02, 2023

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

With the 2023 season in the archives, the F1 drivers have some time on their hands to let their hair loose. Enjoying the time off, McLaren’s Lando Norris recently went out for some shopping and hit the casinos in Monaco in his beautiful Lamborghini Miura P400, reported in an update on X by Tiana. Per Classic.com, the legendary car first introduced in 1966, currently costs around $1.5 million.

In 1966, the Miura P400 became the first-ever supercar to sport a rear-mid engine with a two-seater setup. The concept has since become the foundation for all modern supercars sporting a similar setup.

When the Miura first came out, it was the fastest road-legal car in production, reaching speeds of around 170 mph. The car ran on an iconic 4-litre V12 engine. It had the capability of going 0-60 in around 6.2 seconds owing to the 350 hp output from the engine.

The P400 SV debuted in the market in ’71, with the production of the Miura coming to an end in 1973. Therefore, Norris would love it, given it has become a limited edition car in his collection. However, driving his luxury supercars is not the only thing the 24-year-old likes to do in the off-season.

Lando Norris enjoying life in the post-season break

Apart from owning a million-dollar Miura, Norris’s garage also boasts of several legendary cars, including a Jaguar F-Type and its predecessor, the E-Type. The McLaren driver also shows loyalty to his team via his garage, owning a 570s, a 720s, and a GT.

For comfort, the Briton has a Rolls Royce Wraith in his garage. Despite featuring a car collection worth millions, Norris is not one for only show and pomp. He has given proof of this contrast, as his fans once saw him finishing 6-month-old food from a broken Tupperware.

Away from F1, Norris is also famous for his live streaming on Twitch, on which he recently made a comeback following a mental battle in 2022.

Norris recently also surprised an up-and-coming singer from Britain by revealing he listens to the artist’s songs. With the Spotify ‘Wrapped’ yearly review out, Norris’ list top of top 5 artists also featured the name of British pop star Sam Tompkins.

