“You forgot Lando Norris, he’s going to cry!”: Carlos Sainz forgot to mention McLaren ace while talking about former teammates

Carlos Sainz joined McLaren in 2019 which was Lando Norris’ first year in F1. The two of them got along very well from the very get-go and developed a close friendship. They spent a lot of time together off the track as well and fans affectionately gave the duo the nickname ‘Carlando’.

Unfortunately for their fans, Sainz left McLaren at the end of the 2020 season. He moved to Ferrari to team up with Charles Leclerc and he subsequently began spending lesser time with Norris. Despite this, both of them insisted that they remain good friends. Norris however, won’t be pleased to know that Sainz forgot him momentarily during a press conference!

Not Carlos forgetting Lando was his teammate 💀 Charles sounds so shocked with his “you forgot Lando, he is going to cry” lmaoopic.twitter.com/uK1dGHGmDb — Mari (@very_berry99) November 9, 2022

Sainz and Leclerc attended a promotional event ahead of the Brazilian GP where the former was asked about his ex-teammates. The Spaniard began mentioning the likes of Max Verstappen, Daniil Kvyat, and even Nico Hulkenberg. This was followed by a very long pause after which he finally remembered Norris’ name.

Leclerc who was sitting next to Sainz was bemused. He jokingly mentioned that Norris would cry if he knew about Sainz forgetting him.

Carlos Sainz isn’t pleased with how the 2022 season unfolded

When the 2022 F1 season got underway, expectations were very high from the Ferrari camp. They finally had a car that was capable of winning races consistently and Leclerc showed that in the opening few rounds. Sainz meanwhile struggled massively to match his teammate in terms of pace.

By the time he got up to speed, Red Bull had developed a much better car and was running away with the lead at the front. On top of that, the Madrid-born driver also blames bad luck for playing a part in turning his season into a ‘nightmare’ in spite of what it promised.

🇲🇽 Today we did everything to get the best result possible but the pace was not there and P5 was the maximum. Despite the result, I had a good race and the feeling inside the car was positive. We’ll try to build on that for the last two races. 👉https://t.co/BIvFXonqDd pic.twitter.com/U7di4R1wQv — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) October 31, 2022

“This season has been a nightmare,” the 28-year-old said to motorsport.com. “To tell you the truth, because of all this. All the retirements, I was slow when the car was fast, and now I’m fast but we are not as fast as before. Nothing is right!”

Sainz is currently P6 in the Drivers’ Championship, four points behind Lewis Hamilton in fifth. He has two races to score as much points as possible to help Ferrari hold Mercedes off in the standings for P2.

