For Max Verstappen’s First F1 Boss, Sebastian Vettel Edges the World Champ in Greatness

Ex-F1 boss, Franz Tost had a pretty important role to play in shaping the careers of both, Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen during their early days in F1 with Red Bull’s sister team. In hindsight, the Austrian believes that Vettel edges out the current world champion in terms of greatness, per GPBlog.com.

When Tost was quizzed by Crash.net, the 67-year-old revealed that he believes it would be the 4x champion, Vettel who would triumph over Verstappen if the two ever came to blows on a race track. However, his choice was dependent on one crucial differentiating factor.

“They know how to win races and bring with them all the factors needed to win them. To drive a car of this type, you have to be very skilled. Both are very passionate,” began Tost. But he chose Vettel over Verstappen in terms of race pace. While Verstappen might have the edge over single-lap pace in Qualifying, Vettel’s race-craft would make the difference in his opinion.

Both Red Bull drivers have re-written the history books with their exploits at Milton Keynes. While Verstappen now holds the records of most consecutive wins, it was Vettel’s record of 9 that he broke this year. What’s more, they share 7 world titles for Red Bull among them. Tost himself has contributed massively to the success the Bulls have enjoyed in F1 over the years.

A new era dawns at AlphaTauri

After nurturing future world champions and Grand Prix winners at Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri), the 67-year-old former racing driver has called it quits on his F1 managerial career. At the 2023 Abu Dhabi GP, Tost commandeered his last race incumbent on the pit wall.

Now, in comes Peter Bayer to replace the outgoing Austrian. Bayer, who has previously worked with the FIA, will assume the role of CEO at the Faenza-based outfit. However, his arrival also spells a change of winds at the team.

He revealed to Formula1.com, “The shareholders have decided on the identity of the team, we will move a bit closer to the Red Bull family. It’s an exciting period to see the birth of a Formula 1 team, it’s a unique experience, I’m very happy to live through that,” while talking about the newest era of the team in this sport.

Change is afoot at AlphaTauri, and with Liam Lawson now knocking on the team’s doors, it is going to be a battle to the bitter end for anyone who assumes the race seats at the team for 2024 and beyond.