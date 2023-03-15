Lando Norris, Who Is Worth $25 Million, Names This $50,000 Car as His Favorite

Lando Norris is one of the most famous F1 drivers today, and his popularity among fans keeps increasing every year. The young Brit has been with McLaren since the start of his career and in 2022, he signed a contract that will keep him in Woking until 2025.

According to multiple reports, Norris earns a salary of $20 million at McLaren and that makes him one of the highest-paid F1 drivers on the grid. His net worth is also estimated to be more than $25 million. Considering the fact that he is a racing driver and loves cars, with the amount of money he earns, he can buy just about any ‘dream car’ he wants.

Norris, however, prefers to spend most of his time driving around his Fiat Jolly which costs just $50,000! Norris spoke about this in a segment with Circus Racing, and it baffled the host. “Find someone who loves you as much as Lando loves his Fiat Jolly,” a caption from a Motorsport.com post read.

Lando Norris, McLaren’s number one driver?

Norris has been the star figure at McLaren for a long time now. In his first two years with the team, the 23-year-old lost to his then teammate Carlos Sainz but since the Spaniard’s departure to Ferrari in 2021, Norris has been the number one driver.

For two years Daniel Ricciardo struggled to match to him, and the Aussie’s contract was cut short at the end of the 2022 season. Ricciardo’s compatriot and 2021 F2 Champion Oscar Piastri replaced him at McLaren. Most fans feel that Piastri too, will struggle to beat Norris.

Will Norris leave McLaren?

It is no secret that as a team, McLaren is struggling immensely. The Woking-based squad took a step back in 2022 by finishing fifth in the constructors’ championship standings, and for a driver of Norris’ caliber, that isn’t enough.

Multiple reports state that the Bristol-born driver is not happy with the team’s performance, and if they don’t pick up soon, he will look to move elsewhere. Red Bull is one of the teams that are reportedly keeping an eye out for Norris, who will want to move to a team that will help him challenge for the world championship.