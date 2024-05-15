mobile app bar

Oscar Piastri Once Unveiled His Diet, Workout, and Routine to Show What It Takes to Remain at the Pinnacle of Motorsports

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Oscar Piastri gave an insight into what the daily life of an F1 driver looked like ahead of the 2024 season. He filmed himself going about an ‘ordinary day’ of pre-season testing, and the rigorous discipline needed to sustain a career at the pinnacle of motorsports was on full display.

Piastri’s day started at 8:00 AM with a little spin session before he darted off for breakfast. He mentioned that he usually has something light, but resorted to having eggs, cold meat, and sandwiches on that particular day.

The Aussie cooled down for a bit, after which he headed out for a run, followed by some stretching. Lunch came next. And this was where things started to get complicated for ordinary people.

Piastri has three color-coded days for lunch – red, green, and yellow. His food intake is determined by the kind of day he has planned. Accordingly, he will consume what is needed for lunch.

In the evening, the McLaren driver hits the gym to round his day off with some weight training.

Presumably, Piastri has been following this lifestyle for years. It made him successful in his junior career and got him into F1. He joined McLaren last season and showed how talented he is in his rookie campaign itself, standing on the podium twice and even winning a Sprint race.

Now comfortably settled into F1, Piastri has lofty ambitions. He is one of the brightest prospects in the sport. And he is looking to make strides in future races, starting at next weekend’s Emilia Romagna GP in Imola.

Is Oscar Piastri a threat for Red Bull and Max Verstappen?

Piastri’s performances in 2023 earned him FIA’s Rookie of the Year award at the end of the season. McLaren, impressed by his results, also offered him a long-term contract with the team.

Naturally, the 23-year-old is being billed as a big star for the future. His teammate Lando Norris has all the attention at the moment, thanks to his Miami GP win two weeks ago. But Piastri’s talent and results in the past is testament to the fact that given a consistently fast car, he too can win races.

Piastri and Norris both, have one goal in mind – compete for the World Championship. At the moment, reigning three-time Title winner Max Verstappen is the favorite for this accolade. However, with Red Bull showing signs of weakness, it is up to the McLaren duo to capitalize.

The upgrades brought to Miami by the British outfit worked wonders. But the fact that they were initially planned for Imola makes McLaren more bullish about their chances of adding another win to their column this coming weekend.

