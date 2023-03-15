George Russell Describes Chaos and Pandemonium Existing in F1 Driver’s WhatsApp Group

F1 drivers are among the most popular and recognizable athletes in the world. Throughout the year, they travel to different places around the world, where they drive the fastest cars around the most exciting circuits and entertain millions of fans. However, when George Russell revealed what goes on in their WhatsApp group, it becomes evident that they are human after all!

Drivers may clash on the track, develop rivalries or even take verbal jabs at each other but when it comes to issues that affect the whole of F1, they come together. Hence, it’s only natural that they have a WhatsApp group of their own, where they talk about various things and also share banter.

In 2022, Russell confirmed the existence of this group, and in a recent interview, the Brit also shared what kind of content is passed around in it. While mostly, they share banter, there are times when an incident that occurred on track makes them talk about it extensively. They also share jokes and memes about the same, which makes the ‘situation go out of hand’ on most occasions.

This chaos and pandemonium that exists in the group of WhatsApp drivers show that even though they are huge celebrities, they are also a group of 20 individuals who are as normal as any other person we know.

George Russell: the most active member of F1’s WhatsApp group

George Russell has the reputation of being one of the most active F1 drivers on social media. He shares a lot of stories on his Instagram to keep his followers updated, but as it turns out, he is also the most active member of the F1 drivers’ WhatsApp group.

Russell is regarded as the head of the group, and as an admin, he is very active on it. When Nikita Mazepin was sacked by Haas after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russell took the initiative of removing the Moscow-born driver from the group immediately.

What is the group picture on Russell’s WhatsApp group?

Considering the fact that the 20 best drivers in the world are in one WhatsApp group, one could guess that their profile picture would be something that was inspirational or related to greatness. Well, it is related to greatness, but in a very difference sense.

James Hunt was a legend of the F1 world, but the late great Brit was known for causing havoc away from the grid because of his lifestyle. The group uses Hunt’s photo as their profile picture as a nod to the chaos that is caused in the group by these F1 stars!