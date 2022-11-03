Las Vegas Grand Prix accommodation costs a whopping $5,000 for three days at the Caesars’ Palace

Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of Formula 1, speaks during a news conference announcing a 2023 Formula One Grand Prix race to be held in Las Vegas, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher/AP

Formula One returns to the United States of America in style in Las Vegas next year. It may be the most expensive yet luxurious race on the grid.

We will have 24 races to look forward to next season, and the Las Vegas race is one of the fastest and most thrilling out there. It is going to be a street circuit.

The US knows how to celebrate in style regarding sporting events. Their NFL super bowl is the most prestigious event out there, and they celebrate the finals with several celebrities.

Ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

The Miami Grand Prix and the Texas Grand Prix had their own unique celebrations per the country’s culture. Miami showcased its beaches and skyline, while Texas for its cowboy hats and close-to-the-heart culture.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is at Sin city, famous for its gambling, nightlife, and entertainment, all packed in a single place. The ticket prices are up in the sky, and the cheapest is $500.

To enjoy the race from the grandstand, the prices start from $2000 and go up to $10,000 for all the important experiences. It is indeed a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The first tickets for the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix went on sale today for American Express card holders. Here’s a sampling of prices ranges currently made available. Between $500-$10,000. #vegas #LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/2qKIajGLAV — Mick Akers (@mickakers) November 1, 2022

Skyrocketing accommodation prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Caesar’s Place in Las Vegas is one of the most famous hotels in the world. Formula One has directly partnered with the hotel to provide a unique experience.

There are four types of different rooms available in the hotel. They range from premium to deluxe with 1 king or two queen beds. The hotel booking is now available, and the pricing of the rooms differs from day to day. The ticket pricing from Thursday’s practice to Sunday’s race is a whopping $5323.00.

Just announced: Tickets for the Las Vegas Grand Prix will be on sale on the following dates. Tickets sold as 3-day passes only. No single day passes. A limit of eight tickets per customer. All inventory is first come first served and subject to availability.#F1 pic.twitter.com/Rnnx95C0pd — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) October 26, 2022

