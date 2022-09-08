F1

“Prices will increase based on demand” – F1 Twitter fumes over expensive 2023 British GP tickets starting $250

"Prices will increase based on demand" - F1 Twitter fumes over expensive 2023 British GP tickets starting $250
Tejas Venkatesh

Previous Article
"Don't get sucked in by Neesh": Glenn Maxwell gives amusing reaction to umpire Paul Wilson's no-call on Jimmy Neesham delivery
Next Article
"I’m glad your driving skills on the pitch are better": Yuvraj Singh wishes Shubman Gill on 23rd birthday via hilarious tweet
F1 Latest News
"Prices will increase based on demand" - F1 Twitter fumes over expensive 2023 British GP tickets starting $250
“Prices will increase based on demand” – F1 Twitter fumes over expensive 2023 British GP tickets starting $250

The 2023 British GP ticket prices have caused a stir amongst F1 fans after attendees…