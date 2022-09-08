“Prices will increase based on demand” – F1 Twitter fumes over expensive 2023 British GP tickets starting $250

The 2023 British GP ticket prices have caused a stir amongst F1 fans after attendees will be required to pay exorbitant rates.

The 2023 British GP will mark the 77th year of the iconic race. Silverstone is an iconic track with a lot of historical significance for F1. It hosted the first F1 Grand Prix in 1950.

The track’s corners like Copse, Stowe, Maggotts and Becketts are some of the most recognised in the entire F1 calendar. It is a track dear to many drivers, including 7-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton has won his home GP 9 times. And in 2020 after his record-equalling 7th title win, Silverstone decided to rename the main straight after Hamilton. But in 2023, fans will have to pay an expensive fee to watch their favourite driver possibly win his 10th GP at the track.

Very disappointed to learn @SilverstoneUK have started with priority booking for £99. Presumably necessary if you want good grandstand seats. Just another lousy way to price out the fans who are already ripped off compared to other F1 venues… especially during these times pic.twitter.com/WFhnVzTFxk — Jordan ¹⁰³ (@F1_Jordan) September 5, 2022

Silverstone recently released a notification regarding the sale of tickets for the 2023 British GP. The rates of the race day tickets start from $200 and prices at set to go up quickly.

The cheapest ticket cost $100 and it covers Friday’s FP1 and FP2. 3-day General Admission tickets cost $250 and fans will only get to watch the race on a giant screen.

The cheapest grandstand tickets cost $335. But fans will have to be quick as Silverstone expects a great demand for their exorbitantly priced tickets. So much so that they themselves will be bumping up the prices every 90 seconds!

The site read, “We’ll be on sale soon. When we are, you’ll need to book fast; our prices will be increased based on demand. These prices will automatically refresh after every 90 seconds.”

This means the prices will only keep soaring as the day passes. And this has got fans fuming on social media.

F1 Twitter reacts to 2023 British GP ticket prices

The 2023 British GP tickets have caused a stir amongst the community. Fans have also stated that apart from ticket prices, they must also shell out an additional $114 if they wish to be notified about the sale.

The subscription gives fans access to an early bird offer to buy tickets 48 hours before the sale. And this has not sat well amongst enthusiastic fans who have labelled it as a ‘rip-off’.

are you telling me i have to pay 99 great british pounds to get early access to silverstone tickets and on top of that the price will raise every 90 seconds? are you kidding me???? — bianca ☀️ MONZA (@biazzarro) September 7, 2022

“you’ll need to book fast; our prices will increase based on demand.” sorry? @SilverstoneUK https://t.co/Wdyso5VuoY — deni (@fiagirly) September 7, 2022

Silverstone now trying to make you pay £99 for a subscription with the promise of access to priority ticket purchases, have they no shame on top of the horrendous price hikes each year. Perhaps they should improve the facilities with the extra cash 🤬 #F1 #Silverstone — Chelle (@Blonde_Nutter) September 5, 2022

F1 circuits are required to pay an expensive fee to remain on the calendar. Some GPs like France, Germany, and Belgium are being forced out as they are unable to pay the fee.

And the remaining tracks reflect the added cost in their ticket prices. are facing This makes attending races unaffordable to fans questioning the sustainability of this model.

Silverstone is trying to recoup its $30 Million Dollar fee paid to F1 in order to stay on the calendar until 2024. But this extreme rise in prices could see an attendance drop in an event that saw over 401,000 fans in 2022.

