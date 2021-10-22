“Last year we would see each other at the track and say hi” – Lewis Hamilton sheds light on his relationship with Max Verstappen after fierce ongoing championship battle

“Last year we would see each other at the track and say hi” – Lewis Hamilton also reveals he doesn’t really hang out with anyone from the current F1 paddock.

After a long hiatus, Formula 1 fans are being treated to a titanic battle for the title, between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Over the course of the season, the duo has clashed multiple times, both on and off the track. Not to be left behind, their Mercedes and Red Bull team bosses have too joined the verbal duel.

How has this changed the personal relationship between Hamilton and Verstappen? As per the reigning champion, everything remains just the same, with both sharing a cordial relationship.

“Not a huge amount to say.

“There is limited communication, I think maybe some of the drivers hang more than others do. I wouldn’t say I particularly hang closely with anyone particularly here.

“Last year we would see each other at the track and we would say hi, we do the same this year. It’s no different for me, personally.”

Lewis Hamilton eager to defend F1 crown vs Max Verstappen

There are just six races to go for the season, and also the same number of points Verstappen leads the championship by. Hamilton is therefore planning his approach on a race-to-race basic, as he looks to defend his crown.

“It’s important to win every race somehow, you know, maximising our points – that’s our goal over these next six races. It’s going to be incredibly difficult and there will be moments where we can perhaps edge them [Red Bull] out.

“I don’t like to assume that Mexico is not going to be strong but they are usually very strong in Mexico.

“But yes, I think it’s going to be… a lot can happen in these six races, so I think we just take it one race at a time, give it everything we’ve got.”

