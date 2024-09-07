Lawrence Stroll Gives Shares of Aston Martin to Employees to Combat $135 Million Limitation

The cost cap became a headache for all of F1’s biggest spenders when it was first introduced in 2021. However, it appears as though Lawrence Stroll has found a loophole. The Canadian billionaire, who owns Aston Martin, has started issuing his company stocks to top technical staff to compensate for their wages.

Stroll wants to win the championship, and for that, he needs a strong team at his disposal; not just on the track, but also at the Silverstone base. With the $135 million cost cap at play, signing the best becomes challenging but Stroll handing shares out to the top brass at Aston Martin, could help them stay within the limit.

AMuS reported that, aside from the top three earners, some of the highest-paid employees at Aston Martin have received shares. While the exact value remains unknown, the recipients are said to include aerodynamicists Dan Fallows and Eric Blandin, along with Head of Development Luca Furbatto.

Former Mercedes Head of Power Unit Andy Cowell, the new CEO, and Enrico Cardile, who will join as Technical Director in 2025, also join the aforementioned engineers on the list.

Official announcement of Adrian Newey signing with Aston Martin is expected to be made before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. [@Motorsport] pic.twitter.com/REXRnoJbsO — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) September 3, 2024

Bringing in so many top personnel likely didn’t come cheap for Stroll. But, instead of compromising by opting for cheaper alternatives, he chose to deal in shares.

The FIA cost cap excludes the salaries of a team’s three highest earners, positions likely occupied by drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll, and potentially soon, Adrian Newey.

Stroll on the verge of completing his dream team

Aston Martin showcased its progress in the first half of 2023, regularly contending for podiums. Alonso finished in the top three eight times before the team’s performance dipped, ultimately leading to a P5 finish in the championship standings.

However, this gave the team a taste of silverware, and Stroll now aims for the next step by signing who he believes is the final piece of his championship puzzle—Newey.

Newey, who guided Red Bull to multiple championship victories, announced his departure from Milton Keynes in 2025. Aston Martin quickly became one of the teams linked to securing his services, alongside Ferrari and Williams. However, recent reports suggest that the Silverstone-based team has already finalized Newey’s signing.

The 65-year-old’s Aston Martin appointment could be made official in the days leading up to the Azerbaijan GP.

Newey will join an already talented group of engineers at Aston Martin, bringing his expertise to build the championship-winning car Stroll desires. Soon, he could have a technical team capable of striking fear into the hearts of his rivals. Slowly but surely, his plan to compete for the title is taking shape.