Lawrence Stroll Used $4,200,000 Vehicle to Cut Down 35 Mins on His Travel to One of the Least Connected Tracks

The nearest airport to Belgium’s Spa Francorchamps circuit is 45 minutes away and it certainly is not one of the tracks that is well connected. And due to this Lawrence Stroll, the Executive Chairman of Aston Martin had to use a $4,200,000 vehicle just to get to the track, as per Kym Illman. Lawrence used this mode of transport as he had to save about 35 minutes of his travel time.

Spa’s nearest airport is Liege Airport, located at Grace Hollogne, and it is way more concentrated with freight planes, instead of passenger planes. And due to this, the services are also less, thus making it difficult for fans and officials to arrive.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Superyachtfan/status/1173186988062773248?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As this is a complicated airport to travel to and get to the circuit, the prominent people, therefore, have to use expensive ways to get to the racing venue. Something Stroll followed as he opted to fly on the helicopter.

Lawrence Stroll and his $4.2 million ride to Spa

Renowned F1 expert Kym Illman has recently shared that Stroll Sr. has used a helicopter to get to the track for the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix. He used the Augusta Westland AW-109 Trekker.

Talking about this, the F1 expert said in his official YouTube video, “I can tell you that Lawrence Stroll definitely did [flew to the circuit and came back]” Along with this, he added that it wasn’t just the Aston Martin supremo who used the helicopter to get to the circuit, but multiple drivers, as well as team principals, used the same method.

Even if the Canadian billionaire had to shell some money to get to the circuit, he can smile about it nonetheless. This is all because his team has been doing fantastically well this season and that has, of course, been beyond expectations.

Aston Martin and their 2023 ups and downs

After having started the season brilliantly, Aston Martin is lately facing difficulties. At one point they were regarded as the second-fastest team behind Red Bull, but they had a great fall from there as they’re now struggling to have a P5 finish at times.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AstonMartinF1/status/1689318809516089353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As per team principal Mike Krack, the Green team miscalculated the development direction and as a result, they are now suffering. This also resulted in them being replaced from P2 in the Constructors’ championship by Mercedes.

Furthermore, their P3 position is also under threat as Ferrari have closed in and are now breathing down their neck. However, Krack also ensured the fans that the team is doing their best to rectify their mistakes and come back strong.