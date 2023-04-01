Max Verstappen Left Puzzled by Daniel Ricciardo’s “Thong” Story Ahead of Australian F1 Grand Prix

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022 Daniel Ricciardo of McLaren and Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing attend a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 17, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xBeataxZawrzelx originalFilename:zawrzel-f1abudha221117_npo5K.jpg

Max Verstappen came across a new meaning in Australia and that left him more puzzled than ever. As Daniel Ricciardo asked the Dutchman about the “thong”, Verstappen had little idea what it was about.

As Formula 1 is in Australia, Red Bull has arrived in the country with Verstappen, Perez, and Daniel Ricciardo. Before Saturday’s qualification went underway, the three drivers sat for a quick quiz session.

Ricciardo hosted the show since it was an ‘Aussie quiz.’ As the man from Land Down Under started off with a question, he was asked when is the appropriate time to wear “thongs.” Verstappen’s only rival has already given up.

But the defending champion was full of confidence and said, “Any time of the day.” But to his understanding, that wasn’t the word’s actual meaning, he thought. And this is what left him puzzled and embarrassed.

As per the general understanding, like that of Verstappen, a thong means a kind of underwear with a narrow back portion. But this isn’t what it means in Australia. In the Oceanic country, it means flip-flops.

Ricciardo is sad after missing out on F1 action

For the first time in the Australian’s career, he is sitting duck at his home Grand Prix. Despite being with Red Bull, a team with whom he won multiple accolades, he has to sit outside and watch others do something he loves.

As per Ted Kravitz, the man from Land Down Under cut a sad figure as he sat on the pit wall. He looked to be in pain as he began to feel the emptiness of not being an F1 driver.

Kravitz further said that it’d be wiser for him to be with the engineers in the garage. There he could look at the lap times and learn more about them instead of being at the put wall.

Verstappen hating incoming changes

The Red Bull star is not a fan of changes. Earlier, he already made it clear that he doesn’t agree with the increased number of sprints. However, he will have to abide by them since he’s in the sport.

However, the Dutchman hinted this time that new changes weren’t worth it anymore. He said that he is not a fan of these changes. The F1 weekend is already very busy, and it will become more intense if new changes keep on coming, he said.

He understands that the authority wants to make every day exciting, but he feels it’d be better to reduce the weekend and race on Saturday and Sunday to make those two days exciting.