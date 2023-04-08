Toto Wolff and Christian Horner Forced Former FIA Chief To Intervene in Their Skirmish; Reveals Former Michael Schumacher Boss

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have tried to get Jean Todt on their side after the controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021. The two bosses tried to lobby the former FIA boss to intervene in one of the most fascinating as well as talked about races in the history of Formula 1.

As per Corriere della Serra, Todt has recently revealed that the Mercedes and Red Bull boss tried their hands at the former Michael Schumacher boss. This was done after Max Verstappen denied Lewis Hamilton his eighth world championship and claimed his maiden title.

Admittedly, the Frenchman was to retire from the role after the end of the 2021 season. After that, he was supposed to hand over the role to Mohamed ben Sulayem, the current FIA head.

However, Todt was absent in the UAE to witness his last race as the FIA President. Hence, he received several calls from Wolff and Horner and was asked to intervene in Michael Masi’s controversial call.

What did Jean Todt say to Wolff and Horner?

The former FIA boss said that he could not intervene in the F1 proceedings. As the FIA head, it’s not his job, and he’s not authorized to do so. It’s the job of the stewards and race director, the 77-year-old confirmed.

He gave an example of Gianni Infantino, the FIFA head in that matter. And asked if Infantino had any authority to intervene during a match and ask the referee if his decision on a penalty was wrong.

He stated that he was in his country house during the infamous race and watching the race with his crew. This is when he received the calls from Horner and Wolff. There, he made it clear that referees must be autonomous, and so should the race director and stewards in F1.

What was the aftermath of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP?

As soon as the race was over, there was jubilance and disbelief on the other. Horner went crazy as their driver won his first-ever title, whereas Wolff was shocked.

Mercedes filed a petition soon after the race was over but then withdrew. Following this, FIA released a statement that said the controversies were “tarnishing the image of the championship and the due celebration of the first drivers’ world championship title won by Max Verstappen.”

The FIA also promised a “detailed analysis and clarification exercise for the future with all relevant parties.” In the end, Michael Masi was terminated from his post after a round of thorough investigation, including drug involvement.