Max Verstappen Compares Premier League Club’s $1,500,000,000 Winning Project to Red Bull’s Dominance in F1

Premier League giants Manchester City have made a whopping investment of $1,500,000,000 since 2008 to establish themselves as arguably one of the greatest soccer clubs in the world today. The English club showcased their dominance by winning a historic treble earlier this year as they lifted not only the Premier League and the FA Cup but also the UEFA Champions League title that had eluded them for the longest of times. It seems that the domination that they showed last season reminds Max Verstappen of the domination he is currently having with Red Bull.

Advertisement

Verstappen, who is a massive soccer fan himself, supports Dutch club PSV Eindhoven. Alongside this, he also revealed in a recent interview that he supports Manchester United and just enjoys the Premier League as a whole.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Max33Verstappen/status/1675548010917273601?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The Dutchman believes that the Premier League is the best league in the world, as the biggest stars of the world play in this competition. While Verstappen said that he supports the Red Devils, he did admit that he enjoys spending time with Virgil van Dijk and some other Liverpool stars as well.

“You’ll that just need to get better“: Max Verstappen on Man City’s domination

Max Verstappen recently appeared in an interview with talkSPORT where he discussed his interest in the Premier League. When asked to name his favorite club in the English league, Max Verstappen replied, “I am a Manchester United fan“.

After revealing the club he supports, Verstappen added how he believes that Manchester City is currently “winning a bit too much“. Soon after he said this, he said that he can say the same about himself and Red Bull in F1 before concluding by stating, “It is you’ll that just need to get better“.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/talkSPORT/status/1677028388618514436?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One of the primary reasons why both Manchester City and Red Bull have been so dominant recently is the investments they have made. According to transfermarket.de, Manchester City has spent more than a whopping $1,500,000,000 since 2008 when the City Football Group took over.

Advertisement

They have utilized these funds brilliantly to sign some of the best players in the world and create a championship-winning team. They have been so dominant recently that many have begun to consider the Premier League as boring, similar to how many fans are currently viewing F1.

When it comes to Red Bull, Forbes in 2018 revealed that they have spent $1.4 billion. Even though both Manchester City and Red Bull were not the biggest teams in their respective sports until recently, it is these huge investments that have made them utterly dominant.

Can anyone stop Red Bull and Man City’s domination?

Red Bull‘s domination is nothing new in F1 as they also had an exceptional run between 2010 and 2013 when they won four consecutive Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships with Sebastian Vettel. Following this period, Mercedes had a long run of domination and then the Milton Keynes outfit came back in 2021.

Considering how Red Bull, Mercedes, and Manchester City have had their recent periods of domination, it just shows the importance of having the financial backing and the right talent in the team. Red Bull and Mercedes have two of the best drivers in F1 history; Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton respectively.

On the other hand, Manchester City has some of the best soccer stars in the world. Since Manchester City and Red Bull are now dominating their respective sports, the onus is now on the rest of the teams to mount a good enough challenge.