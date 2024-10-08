Lawrence Stroll’s ‘Passion’ Gets Credit for Setting “Crazy Things” Into Motion at Aston Martin

Since he acquired Force India, Lawrence Stroll has completely changed the narrative around the team. He brought a major brand like Aston Martin on board and invested millions into the project. His biggest contribution was perhaps toward the team’s facility.

The Canadian tycoon invested millions and transformed the out-of-date facility into a fully equipped factory that could do everything. However, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack believes Stroll’s biggest contribution is not money.

He made this revelation on the latest episode of the Nailing the Apex podcast when asked to comment on how Stroll conducts himself. Krack revealed it’s the Canadian’s contagious energy that keeps them going. He even believes if it wasn’t for Stroll’s passion for the project, 99% of people would not work.

He said, “There is obviously the ambition and there is also the racing side. The emotion because if someone is passionate the way Lawrence is that is very clear. You need also this kind of person to do these crazy things that we have done here. Yeah, so credit to really this passion and these goals to put this year.”

So, Krack is giving all the credit to the owner to bring Aston Martin where it is currently. In 2023, the Silverstone outfit took a big leap in performance in recent F1 history. Although they’ve fallen down the pecking order, they’re still staying motivated thanks to the owners’ passion.

Stroll’s motorsport knowledge is keeping Aston Martin on track

The Canadian is not just the man with money for the team. He is also aware of where and what he’s investing his millions in. Krack also confessed that Stroll’s knowledge and proactive involvement are keeping the motivation high for the team. The team is facing a slump at the moment. However, they strive to persevere with realistic targets.

A boss without motorsport knowledge wouldn’t have been able to set those. Moreover, Stroll is investing his money in areas that will propel them to the top like the hiring of Adrian Newey. However, the British team is constantly trying to become better even in the smallest areas.

“The meetings are not hour-long meetings. It is you know where are we, what is the next step, and when are we going to win,” Krack added. These short meetings help the team have the maximum time to optimize their output. Stroll has inculcated this culture ever since his acquisition and now it is helping the team grow.