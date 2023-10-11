While Leading the Championship for Entire Season, Max Verstappen with $220,000 Bill Would be Glad Being Dead Last in the ‘Disgraced Category’

Max Verstappen won the 2023 driver’s championship at the Qatar Grand Prix this past weekend with ease, displaying complete domination yet again. The Dutchman grabbed second place during the sprint to seal the title before grabbing his 14th win of the season on Sunday. While Verstappen has undoubtedly played a crucial role in helping Red Bull seal the Constructors’ Championship by scoring 433 of the 657 points, he also is last in the “disgraced category” as per a Reddit post. The 26-year-old has only cost his team $220,000 in repair bills, whereas Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez has cost the side a whopping $2,779,000.

Teams usually take note of how much their drivers have cost them, as no side wants to pay most of their budget on repair bills. In case drivers repeatedly cost the team, it has also led to the sides ultimately sacking their racers in such situations.

As in the case of Verstappen, he has been almost flawless. The Red Bull driver has arguably had one of the most dominant-ever seasons in F1 and has also stayed away from making mistakes. In the process, he has also helped save the team thousands of dollars with fewer repair bills.

Max Verstappen has showcased complete domination in 2023

Verstappen has been a class apart in all departments in the 2023 season. Not only has the Dutchman by far registered the most number of wins this year, but he has also produced a masterclass of showcasing controlled aggression.

The 26-year-old has managed to dominate most race weekends with the fewest number of mistakes and consequently also had the lowest repair bills. Throughout the 2023 season, Verstappen has just cost the team $220,000 in repair bills. He cost the team $95,000 in Baku back in April and another $125,000 at the British GP in July.

In stark contrast, Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez has cost the team a staggering $2,779,000. The Mexican has had four races where he has cost the team massively.

First, he cost the Milton Keynes outfit a whopping $1,082,000 at the Monaco GP, followed by another $1,027,000 in just his last five races prior to the Qatar Grand Prix. Since the 33-year-old has cost the team massively this season, his position could be at risk.

Sergio Perez is at risk of losing his place at Red Bull

Since Sergio Perez has made several mistakes over the course of the 2023 season, he has not only cost the team massively in repair bills but is also at risk of losing second in the Drivers’ Championship. With five races remaining, he just has a 30-point lead over third-placed Lewis Hamilton.

Since nothing seems to be going in the way of the Mexican, he is at massive risk of losing his place at Red Bull. The Milton Keynes outfit may not only decide to sack the 33-year-old if he fails to finish second in the championship but could also do so because of the $2,779,000 he has cost them in repair bills.