Leading Man UTD to 13 Premier League Titles, Alex Ferguson’s Career Sets the Blueprint for Red Bull F1 Team Principal Christian Horner

Sir Alex Ferguson is arguably one of the greatest managers of all time, as he led Manchester United to 13 Premier League titles. Considering the success that the 81-year-old achieved with the club, he has inspired several along the way. One such individual is Red Bull team principal Christian Horner. The 49-year-old revealed in a recent interview with planetf1.com how it is the same model of consistency that Ferguson used with the Red Devils that he is currently using to achieve success with Red Bull.

The Milton Keynes outfit have undoubtedly been incredibly successful under the leadership of Horner, as they have won five Constructors’ Championships and six Drivers’ Championships in less than two decades. Despite going up against some of the biggest names in F1 during the early part of his career, it did not stop him from guiding an energy drinks manufacturer to winning titles in a sport they had no history in whatsoever.

Christian Horner believes stability has helped him achieve success at Red Bull

In a recent interview with planetf1.com, Christian Horner explained how he has achieved so much success at Red Bull in such a short period of time. The Briton made his remarks when asked about how he has survived in the sport for so long despite going up against some of the biggest names in the sport, such as Ron Dennis, Flavio Briatore, and Jean Todt.

“I think one of our biggest assets and strengths here has been stability for them. If you look at any sporting team, stability always plays a key role, whether it’s Alex Ferguson at Manchester United or Arsene Wenger or across other sports as well,” he explained.

After stating the same, the 49-year-old gave credit to his team for his success. Horner claimed that F1 is “the biggest team sport in the world,” and as a result, he could not have achieved his success if he did not have the right people working with him.

Horner’s success in F1 is arguably the most impressive

Christian Horner arguably had the most difficult job in F1 when Red Bull appointed him as the team principal in 2005, as he was the youngest at the time. Moreover, the 49-year-old not only went up against some of the biggest names in the sport but also had the task of helping the team win as soon as possible. That was no easy task, as explained by Horner himself in the same interview with planetf1.com.

“When we came into the sport, there were so many manufacturers that were involved. I think it was eight manufacturers at a time, and to come in as a privateer with customer engines was unheard of; to be able to go on and compete and win races and then championships,” explained the Briton.

Horner not only survived that difficult spell in F1 but has now helped Red Bull accomplish something that no team has achieved previously in the sport. The Milton Keynes outfit have now won 15 consecutive races (one last season) and will be hoping to extend their record of most victories in a row when they compete at Singapore next.