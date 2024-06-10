Geri Halliwell Drops the Horner Surname From Her Name Months After the Sexual Harassment Allegations on Red Bull Boss

Red Bull boss, Christian Horner’s wife and former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell has never publicly addressed the allegations made against her husband by a female Red Bull employee. However, months after Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior, the 51-year-old has now reportedly dropped ‘Horner’ from her surname.

Earlier this year, the Red Bull boss was put under investigation by Red Bull GmbH. This came after a female employee had lodged a complaint against the Briton for alleged “inappropriate behavior”. The matter was being investigated by an independent barrister who later dismissed the grievances against Horner.

In the months leading after this drawn-out saga, Halliwell may have finally given her statement. According to Sky News, the former Spice Girl appeared in a promotional video for French designer, Christian Dior. In the video, Halliwell introduced herself as “C’est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell,” instead of Geri Halliwell-Horner.

This has been interpreted by the media and fans alike as Halliwell breaking her silence on the entire matter. Since the grievances against Horner were dismissed, the employee in question has been reportedly sacked.

She was offered a sum of around $1 million by the team, as per reports. However, the female employee has decided to appeal the decision to dismiss her complaint against the Red Bull boss. Behind the scenes, things are not looking too good for the complainant.

Christian Horner complainant is reportedly scared after Red Bull ordeal

Horner himself has always categorically denied the claims made by the ex-Red Bull team member. However, the people close to the complainant have expressed their anguish over the dismissal of the formal complaint.

A close family friend of the complainant disclosed to the BBC, “She is very upset, very angry, very scared, very intimidated, very lonely. And I think it’s impossible for people to understand without being in her shoes what it’s like for her.”

Christian Horner and Red Bull controversy to continue? The Woman who accused Horner is set to Appeal against the decision to dismiss her compliant.

The family friend further went on to reveal that the complainant is “not allowed” to speak up about the matter. However, the media reports have suggested that the former employee in question has already approached an appellate body with her complaint. The fate of the same is still to be known.