mobile app bar

Geri Halliwell Drops the Horner Surname From Her Name Months After the Sexual Harassment Allegations on Red Bull Boss

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Geri Haliwell Drops the Horner Surname From Her Name Months After the Sexual Harassment Allegations on Red Bull Boss

Credits: IMAGO / FAMOUS

Red Bull boss, Christian Horner’s wife and former Spice Girl, Geri Halliwell has never publicly addressed the allegations made against her husband by a female Red Bull employee. However, months after Horner was accused of inappropriate behavior, the 51-year-old has now reportedly dropped ‘Horner’ from her surname.

Earlier this year, the Red Bull boss was put under investigation by Red Bull GmbH. This came after a female employee had lodged a complaint against the Briton for alleged “inappropriate behavior”. The matter was being investigated by an independent barrister who later dismissed the grievances against Horner.

In the months leading after this drawn-out saga, Halliwell may have finally given her statement. According to Sky News, the former Spice Girl appeared in a promotional video for French designer, Christian Dior. In the video, Halliwell introduced herself as “C’est moi Geri, Geri Halliwell,” instead of Geri Halliwell-Horner.

This has been interpreted by the media and fans alike as Halliwell breaking her silence on the entire matter. Since the grievances against Horner were dismissed, the employee in question has been reportedly sacked.

She was offered a sum of around $1 million by the team, as per reports. However, the female employee has decided to appeal the decision to dismiss her complaint against the Red Bull boss. Behind the scenes, things are not looking too good for the complainant.

Christian Horner complainant is reportedly scared after Red Bull ordeal

Horner himself has always categorically denied the claims made by the ex-Red Bull team member. However, the people close to the complainant have expressed their anguish over the dismissal of the formal complaint.

A close family friend of the complainant disclosed to the BBC, “She is very upset, very angry, very scared, very intimidated, very lonely. And I think it’s impossible for people to understand without being in her shoes what it’s like for her.”

The family friend further went on to reveal that the complainant is “not allowed” to speak up about the matter. However, the media reports have suggested that the former employee in question has already approached an appellate body with her complaint. The fate of the same is still to be known.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these