Legendary F1 Commentator David Croft Ties the Knot With Former Aston Martin Key Figure

Legendary F1 commentator David Croft has been engaged since December last year to his longtime partner Laura Bradley and they finally got married on September 6. Bradley also has a connection with F1 as she previously was Aston Martin’s Director of Guest Services, Hospitality, and Events.

To confirm their wedding, Croft put up multiple posts on his social media accounts. First, he revealed to his fans that he and his partner were going to the chapel.

In a subsequent post, which he referred to as Day 1 of his wedding, Croft revealed that he and Bradley were celebrating with some oysters and champagne. Similarly to Croft, Bradley also uploaded multiple stories shared by her friends. One of her posts was of her pilates instructor.

Bradley, in her previous role at Aston Martin, helped the team review their strategic planning processes. She also helped the team with asset management and finding new business and revenue opportunities, among many other things.

Croft is not the only F1 member who recently tied the knot

Before Croft, former Head of Race Strategy for Alfa Romeo Ruth Buscombe got married to former Mercedes mechanic Nathan Divey. During his time at the Silver Arrows, Divey was Hamilton’s number-one mechanic.

He left this position at the end of 2022 to join Ferrari, the same team Hamilton will join next year. However, it seems that the F1 weddings will end not just then.

Famous F1 presenter Naomi Schiff is also all set to get married this year to computer programmer Ygal Levy. She recently also enjoyed her bachelorette trip when she visited Ibiza.