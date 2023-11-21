“Lemme Be Quiet”: Serena Williams Ready to Go Off Over Toto Wolff’s Statement Regarding Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams, two of the most famous athletes in the world, have maintained a lasting friendship over the years. Hamilton has often expressed admiration for Williams, paying tribute to her achievements, while the tennis superstar has reciprocated by visiting the F1 paddock to support Hamilton several times. However, amidst Hamilton’s increased challenges on his journey to the coveted eighth title, Toto Wolff has openly shared his frustration. Interestingly, Williams felt obliged to weigh in on Wolff’s remarks regarding Hamilton.

Hamilton has struggled comprehensively over the last two years. This challenging period has led Hamilton to experience a profound sense of pain, one that only a few athletes can truly comprehend. In an interview with People.com, the 38-year-old candidly discussed feelings of loneliness and highlighted how this phase of his life has forged connections with other elite athletes, such as Williams and Tom Brady.

While talking about some sad experiences that the top athletes go through Hamilton said, ” It can be quite a lonely experience being at the top of your sport. So, to be able to confide in other individuals who have experienced something similar.”

However, despite the problems Hamilton is facing, Wolff did not hold back while expressing his frustration. In a conversation with The PA agency he said, “ I have a personal anger, and drive to make him win the eighth title because he should have had it.”

Nevertheless, after Wolff’s comment went viral, Williams came forward to challenge the Mercedes boss’s remark. She said, ” He should have had 9 already. But Lemme be quiet.” Interestingly, her remarks sparked a round of discussion on the social media platform.

Serena Williams’ remarks on Lewis Hamilton’ s eighth world title ignite discussions on Twitter

Serena Williams’ recent comments on X (Formerly Twitter) have genuinely surprised the online community. Her remarks prompted some fans to delve into the details, examining how Lewis Hamilton might have secured nine championships. Actually, the seven-time champion’s last race victory occurred in 2021, and since then, the Briton hasn’t won a single race which is because of Mercedes’ production of mediocre cars over the last two years.

While the Silver Arrows had to contend with a porpoising issue with W-13 in 2022, this year’s team initially made a mistake in setup, which led to Hamilton’s suffering. However, considering this disappointment, Serena Williams’ suggestion that Hamilton might have won nine titles by now, there was a general start of discussions on the social networking site. Given below are some of the reactions.

Interestingly, some fans went so far as to express their surprise, stating that they had not previously been aware of the possibility that Hamilton could have become a nine-time champion.