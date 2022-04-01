“Leonardo Di Caprio could play me”- Max Verstappen wants the Oscar winner to play him if a movie on his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton gets made

Max Verstappen hopes Leonardo Di Caprio to play him if a movie gets made about his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton.

For the most part of his career in F1, Max Verstappen has seen Lewis Hamilton dominate the sport. Last year it changed when Red Bull gave him a car that could beat the seven-time world champion and he did.

The battle between the two title contenders was so intense that there were some suggestions that it could turn into a blockbuster movie. And while the Dutchman hopes that it doesn’t happen, he said that if it ever does, he would want Leonardo Di Caprio to play him.

Fierce rivalries have always been a part of F1 and a part of it has turned into some of the Hollywood blockbusters.

For instance, the intense rivalry between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna turned into a film focused on Senna after they joined forces at McLaren in 1988.

Similarly, James Hunt and Niki Lauda’s championship battle in 1976 became the blockbuster ‘Rush’ with Chris Hemsworth playing Hunt.

Max Verstappen says Hamilton is one of the greatest racers

So far in the 2022 championship, Mercedes is facing trouble with the W13. While Hamilton got a surprise podium in Bahrain as the Red Bulls retired, he could only manage P10 in Saudi Arabia.

Experts believe that if the situation carries on, Mercedes would be way too far behind to compete for any title this season. Currently, Ferrari leads the constructors’ standings with 78 points while Mercedes is only one point ahead of Red Bull.

Asked about his opinion of Hamilton and where the current relationship between the two stands, Verstappen said, “We’ve had our fights, but there’s also a lot of respect. He’s one of the greatest racers ever.”

Furthermore, in the drivers’ standings, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has taken the lead with 45 points while Verstappen stands at third with 25 points. Hamilton meanwhile could only bag 16 points so far and stands at fifth.

The third race of the season will take place next weekend in Australia where Verstappen will be hoping to extend his lead over Hamilton.

