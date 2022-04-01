F1

“Leonardo Di Caprio could play me”- Max Verstappen wants the Oscar winner to play him if a movie on his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton gets made

"Leonardo DiCaprio could play me"- Max Verstappen wants the Oscar winner to play him if a movie on his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton gets made
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
KKR vs PBKS Man of the Match today IPL: Who was awarded Man of the Match in Kolkata vs Punjab IPL 2022 match?
Next Article
Sentinels join the "Tenz and friends" gang after stats show that they cant win without their Key player fragging
F1 Latest News
"Leonardo DiCaprio could play me"- Max Verstappen wants the Oscar winner to play him if a movie on his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton gets made
“Leonardo Di Caprio could play me”- Max Verstappen wants the Oscar winner to play him if a movie on his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton gets made

Max Verstappen hopes Leonardo Di Caprio to play him if a movie gets made about…