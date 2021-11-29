“Less intense for sure, because I’m not involved” – Kimi Raikkonen suggests bitterness between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton is a case of ‘much ado about nothing’

“Less intense for sure, because I’m not involved” – Kimi Raikkonen feels much is being made about the tension between title contenders Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton this season.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have been involved in an intense fight for the world title, arguably one of the greatest seasons in the sport’s seven-decade-long existence.

But unlike a few other great rivalries in the past, this one has been really bitter, with even the Red Bull and Mercedes team bosses Christian Horner and Toto Wolff fighting it out verbally.

Despite all of this, Kimi Raikkonen feels it is not as intense, and fans and media are making the most of it.

“[It is] less [intense], for sure, because I’m not involved.

“For me, it doesn’t matter. Whoever has the most points at the end of the last race [will win].

“Honestly, I think everyone that gets close is always going to be in a lot of tight battles and one will be upset one day and the next another day.

“But I think a lot has been written about it and making a big story out of not so many things in my view, but that is I guess F1, or the media.”

Jeddah street circuit has more corners than any other current track and has the potential for 3 DRS zones! Max Verstappen & Lewis Hamilton#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/ijzEoiG2fV — Kamari 🇨🇦 (@arapkamari) November 27, 2021

Raikkonen on the ‘clash’ between Verstappen and Hamilton in Brazil

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought it wheel-to-wheel during the Brazilian Grand Prix, with Verstappen clearly the aggressor. But Raikkonen feels it was not as bad as it was made out to be, considering Kimi himself has been involved in far-worse tussles during his two decades in the sport.

“I don’t know. Obviously, they both went off.

“They didn’t touch each other so there’s not much to say about it really. I don’t think there was anything crazy. I’ve seen a lot more worse things. I’ve been involved in worse things.

“As I said, a lot has been written on something that’s made much worse than it actually is.”

Also Read “I’m still not giving up”: Valtteri Bottas plans on leaving a gift for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes before leaving for Alfa Romeo in 2022