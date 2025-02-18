“Let It Go”: Even Gordon Ramsay Stands With Drivers Against FIA’s $125,000 Swearing Ban Reprimand

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey is a massive Formula 1 fan and it was no surprise that he was present at the ground-breaking F1 75 Livery Launch event on the 18th of February at the O2 Arena in London.

But Ramsey’s own past with colorful language proved to be an enticing prospect for fans with the FIA’s latest mandate on shutting down drivers’ swearing. And the 58-year-old did not disappoint.

When prodded by host Jack Whitehall about the governing body’s decision to fine drivers for swearing, Ramsey sided with the F1 drivers.

“These athletes push themselves to the extreme, so sometimes when it comes out, let them be real, let it go. They’re risking their life every time, traveling over 200 miles per hour,” he replied.

Gordon Ramsay on the swearing ban: “These athletes push themselves to the extreme, so sometimes when it comes out, let them be real, let it go. They’re risking their life every time, traveling over 200mph per hour. So, if the shit hits the fan-” *mic cuts out* pic.twitter.com/dBdzlvycQo — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) February 18, 2025

Ramsey followed it up by dropping profanity himself before the production cut his mic out! “So, if the sh*t hits the fan…,” was all he could muster before Whitehall interrupted him.

Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like the FIA is heeding Ramsey’s requests. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is still standing hard on his stance to eradicate profanity from the sport altogether. The recent swearing mandates allow the Stewards to fine F1 drivers for fines up to a staggering $125,000.

FIA takes its first action against driver swearing

The 2025 F1 season is yet to get underway but the FIA has already started imposing its swearing diktat across the motoring world. Most recently, WRC driver Adrien Fourmaux became the first driver to be fined under the new regulations.

The Hyundai driver was reprimanded for using the word “f*ck” while explaining a mistake he made on a stage during Stage 18 of Rally Sweden. He was handed a fine of a whopping 30,000 euros ($31,300), 20,000 euros of which were suspended.

During the Formula E race at Jeddah, Dan Ticktum was also heard delivering an X-rated radio outburst. However, the stewards made a surprising decision by not punishing him. Per the new regulations, only swearing during a press conference is a punishable offense.

“The stewards have been made aware and decided that no further action was needed as this happened in the context of a radio communication with the team and not during a media interview,” explained an FIA Spokesperson per Autosport.