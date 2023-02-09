“Ferrari Looks Pretty Cool”: George Russell Once Gave Forbidden Praise to the Rival Team

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since Mercedes has risen to be the strong contender for the championship every year, and they nailed it by winning eight straight of them, Ferrari looks upon them as a fierce rival.

Since 2014, Ferrari has been looking for ways to overcome the Silver Arrows’ dominance. But so far, they have only failed and are still struggling for their first title since 2008.

Ahead of 2023, Mercedes and Ferrari will likely contest the title. Since last year the Silver Arrows have seen a considerable dip in their performance. And, like last year could once again end behind Ferrari in the standings.

But George Russell hopes for a title shot with Mercedes in 2023. And would be up and arms against them. Yet, he couldn’t help but admire them.

George Russell gives a forbidden compliment to Ferrari

Russell last year appeared in a Youtube video by GQ. In that, one of the fans asked, besides Mercedes, which team’s livery looks best to him in the 2022 season.

“Ferrari looks pretty cool. Probably shouldn’t say that, as they’ll be one of our rivals,” said Russell. “But I do think Ferrari looks cool. I do like the Williams as well but bit more futuristic with blue.”

Admiration for Ferrari from rivals isn’t something new. Once, Sebastian Vettel said that everybody is a Ferrari fan, even if they’re not, they’re Ferrari fans. That line sums up Russell’s comment.

Stepping up for the 2023 season

Russell had a good breakthrough year with Mercedes. The young Briton even defeated his compatriot and teammate Lewis Hamilton with the same car in the standings. Something many are regarding a big achievement in his career with a life of four years.

He would need to enter the season with the same grit this year. Mercedes is planning to vie for the championship after a major performance slump last year. Therefore, Russell would play a pivotal part in it.

Though, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff doesn’t want to create much hype around his team’s chances. He thinks Mercedes would spend the initial races catching Ferrari and Red Bull. But even if that’s the case, the season is long, and slow might not, but steady wins the title.

