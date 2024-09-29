“Let Me Live My Life”: Lewis Hamilton on the Decision to Sack His Father as Manager

Lewis Hamilton had a tough time growing up as he managed to do both racing and studying simultaneously. Hamilton’s father did his best but there wasn’t any guarantee that his son would become an F1 star. However, when the Briton became famous, he asked his dad to relieve himself of the managerial duties, but the latter’s fatherly instinct stopped him from doing the same.

Anthony Hamilton played a crucial role in his son’s career, providing him with the karts, going out of the way to get the helmet to look like Ayrton Senna’s, and more. Hamilton Sr. was also his son’s manager throughout his career until he was sacked by his son in 2010.

Hamilton, in an interview with the Sunday Times, detailed the reason to sack his dad. He said, “Obviously parents try to protect their kids, forever I guess, and some don’t want to let go. My dad struggled with that.”

“There was a point when I was like, ‘Look, I’ve done everything you’ve asked me to do, now let me live my life. I am going to have to make my own mistakes.’ That was a really tough process.”

Some sources reported that Hamilton and his father had a falling out because of the money lost by Anthony. Hamilton’s father reportedly invested his son’s fortune in a project with the Grenadian government and did not tell the Mercedes driver about the same. The seven-time champion reportedly lost $20 million of his fortune in this deal.

Regardless, Anthony did more than anyone could imagine to make sure his F1 dream became a reality. Hamilton Sr. reportedly worked three jobs together to make ends meet and finance his son’s racing. He would take his son to the races and was even Hamilton’s coach in the early days.

Despite the rumored brawl following the investments made by Anthony, Hamilton always credited his father for what he’s become. Moving out of his father’s shadow, the seven-time world champion has achieved a lot in F1, fashion and wants to establish his unique identity beyond just a racing driver.

How Hamilton expressed his passion for fashion via sponsors

Hamilton made the move to Mercedes at the end of the 2012 season. The Silver Arrows were a new and upcoming team back then, and the Briton’s joining massively helped the team with the sponsorships. One such sponsor was Tommy Hilfiger.

McLaren was an old team bound by rules whereas Mercedes gave Hamilton the freedom to express himself. The Mercedes driver in the Sunday Times interview, while talking about Mercedes and Tommy Hilfiger said, “They gave me a lot more freedom.”

Hamilton had already started to express his love for fashion in the paddock which caught the eye of many sponsors. It was an opportunity for the brands and Tommy Hilfiger grabbed it by signing Hamilton. To this date, the Briton is an ambassador for the brand.