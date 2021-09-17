“I don’t know, you have to ask Fred” – Robert Kubica coy on his future with Alfa Romeo beyond this season

“I don’t know, you have to ask Fred” – Polish driver Robert Kubica claims to be unsure of his Alfa Romeo future amidst reports of Guanyu Zhou getting a seat in the team.

Robert Kubica is currently a standby for Kimi Raikkonen, who is recovering from his covid infection. But the Alfa Romeo reserve driver also has sights on the seat for next season but is unsure if he will get it, with Alpine junior Gunayu Zhou reportedly set to sign with the team to replace Antonio Giovinazzi.

“I have learned from my life that everything can happen from day to day, positive or negative. So never say never. But realistically, I think there are some other drivers who are probably higher on the list.

“I don’t know, you have to ask Fred [Vasseur].

“I have my racing programme with endurance racing, which of course normally I’m focused on all the attention there. This has been a bit different since Zandvoort because I am here.

“I don’t know what [the future] will bring. But whatever it will bring, the future, I just have to wait and see.”

That was most probably Robert Kubica’s last race in F1. A legend of the sport who – despite his misfortune – put F1 on the map in Poland. Nothing but respect for all he has overcome. — formularacers (@formularacers_) September 12, 2021

Robert Kubica has been in and out of Formula 1

Kubica is the only Polish F1 driver in history and would have raced for the likes of Ferrari if not for his major crash a decade ago. He has raced for Alfa Romeo in Zandvoort and Monza this season, as he looks to regain confidence after spending quite a lot of time in endurance racing,

“I would say most other people don’t realise how big and difficult it is to get back into F1 rhythm.

“I liked my approach, to be honest. Probably my experience – I don’t want to say my age, because I’m getting old! – I think this has helped me also to keep calm, go step by step, raise the game when I felt comfortable.

“When I didn’t have confidence, which I think was quite obvious, I was taking it on the safe side.”

