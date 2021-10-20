F1

“Let’s push it back to 2023”: Michael Masi confirms that Formula 1 have postponed the major ‘sporting’ changes by a year

"Let's push it back to 2023": Michael Masi confirms that Formula 1 have postponed the major 'sporting' changes by a year
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Lewis Hamilton has these periods where he loses a bit of motivation" - Nico Rosberg has some tips for Max Verstappen to beat the Mercedes F1 Driver
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Let's push it back to 2023": Michael Masi confirms that Formula 1 have postponed the major 'sporting' changes by a year
“Let’s push it back to 2023”: Michael Masi confirms that Formula 1 have postponed the major ‘sporting’ changes by a year

 FIA race director Michael Masi confirmed that the major sporting changes we were going to…