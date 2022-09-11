Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen’s 2021 title after the Italian GP

Lewis Hamilton says the Italian GP ending ‘brings memories back” from last year’s finale and is glad about the safety car end.

The Italian Grand Prix ended on a rather anti-climactic note behind a safety car as Max Verstappen denied Ferrari from winning on home soil.

While the pole sitter Charles Leclerc came home to second place and George Russell completed the podium finish.

The safety car was deployed after Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren stopped on the side of the road due to engine failure. Since the car couldn’t be cleared in time for the finish line.

Last year, this would have also been the case in Abu Dhabi, as the correct course of action would have been to clear the lapped cars before restarting the race.

However, race director Michael Masi failed to apply the correct safety car rules and chose to engage in a lap of “motor racing,”.

This decision led to Lewis Hamilton missing out on his eighth world title and Masi losing his job.

Since then, a safety car in the final few laps always stirs up controversy. This time though it is legal and compliant with the rules as well.

The decision hasn’t been questioned either, since the car couldn’t be cleared soon enough. However, it was quite disappointing since we could have had a grandstand finish.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton officially drops out of 2022 world title

Lewis Hamilton was’ glad’ the race finished behind the safety car

Lewis Hamilton, who was on the receiving end of the Abu Dhabi race, expressed his opinions on the matter and said: “These are the rules – only once has it been changed”

“It always brings memories back, that is the rule that it should be, right? So only one time, in the history of the sport that they haven’t done the rule.” He told Sky Sports.

Lewis Hamilton to Sky Sports F1: “It always brings memories back, that is the rule that it should be, right? So only one time, in the history of the sport that they haven’t done the rule.”#F1 #ItalianGP #Autosport — Autosport (@autosport) September 11, 2022

Referring to the same incident, his boss and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff also said: “The race directors are always going to be under criticism, but I think this time they followed the rules”

“Maybe they could have done it a lap sooner – and they accepted the race ends under the safety car. This is how it should be.”

Hamilton started the race from the back row of the field, due to an engine penalty. He made a brilliant recovery drive working his way through the field from P19 to P5.

The brit continued to express his thoughts on the safety car and was glad it happened.

“I am grateful to make my way through and get those points. In the end, the cars behind me had fresher tires so kind of glad it finished behind the safety car,” he added.

Also read: Christian Horner demands change after fans spend $1000 on tickets for Italian GP