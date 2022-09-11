“Only 4 drivers have a mathematical chance of winning the title”– Lewis Hamilton officially drops out of 2022 world title

Lewis Hamilton is officially out of the drivers’ championship with the end of the Italian Grand Prix, as only top4 can now win the title.

Max Verstappen boasts a gigantic lead over the rest of the drivers in the championship, as he wins the fifth race in a row and 12th race win of this season.

the season is much dominated that Verstappen can be declared the title winner in Singapore. As of now, it’s bad news for Lewis Hamilton. The most successful F1 driver in F1’s history is mathematically out of the championship.

With over seven more races to go, only four drivers are mathematically into winning this season. Thus, apart from Verstappen, only Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and George Russell are still standing tall for the title.

Only four drivers have a mathematical chance of winning the title in 2022 as Lewis Hamilton drops out of contention. Max Verstappen is able to win the title in Singapore if he leads by 138 points after the race.

Meanwhile, Sergio Perez is also out of the championship race, standing at P5 in the standings. Hamilton is currently P6 and has over 168 points in his name.

From here, Hamilton could only focus on getting a win this season to maintain his 15-year-old streak, which has been active since the start of his career.

Lewis Hamilton talks on SC ending Italian Grand Prix

The seven-time world champion saw a controversial end to his last season in Abu Dhabi. But in Monza, under the same circumstances, the FIA allowed the safety car to end the race, which is the standard procedure. Mercedes were infuriated about it not being followed in 2021.

Talking about the Italian Grand Prix end, Hamilton emphasized the rules hall always be followed even if it kills the race end. Though, he also suggested that the governing body can extend the race if the race is getting over under an SC.

Meanwhile, he also said that he is glad the race ended without drivers competing. He revealed that he was on an older set of tyres against two drivers with comparatively fresher tyres.

Thus, he was confident he could have lost two positions if the race had resumed after the safety car. Nevertheless, it’s strange to see Hamilton not vie for thr title till the end.

