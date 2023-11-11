Lewis Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio Vegan Burger Franchise Set to Open in Milan After Success in New York and London

Plant-based fast food chain Neat Burgers, famously backed by Lewis Hamilton since its inception, is all set to expand it’s portfolio. With the support of Hamilton and Leonardo DiCaprio, as per a recent report by SoyMotor, the premium chain is set to open a new store in Milan on the fifteenth of November.

The burger chain is already present in various prime locations including the likes of Oxford Circus and Canary Wharf in London, and also the Dubai Mall. Hamilton already expanded his venture to New York this past April and now his next target is the city of Milan.

Neat Burgers will use plant-based cheese and patties for their burgers. While the burgers will have a taste of chicken and fish, they will be made of alternative, vegan materials.

As per the official website of Neat Burgers, the store would open inside the Merlatta shopping center in Bloom, which happens to be an important business hub of the city. Quite interestingly, the location is just 27 km away from Monza, which might prompt fans to try it out following the Italian GP races.

Hamilton has been involved with Neat Burgers since 2019 and was one of the early investors in the brand alongside Italian entrepreneur Tommaso Chiabra and nightclub owner Ryan Bishti. While his actual stake in the company is unknown, as per an article by The Guardian, Hamilton has a ‘significant stake‘ in the brand.

Lewis Hamilton has an impressive entrepreneurial portfolio

Neat Burgers isn’t the only company that is a part of Lewis Hamilton’s portfolio as the Mercedes driver is also involved in several other businesses. The other ventures that Hamilton has invested in include a grocery delivery startup, Zapp, and Tiger Woods and Rory Mcllroy’s media and entertainment company, TMRW Sports.

Moreover, Hamilton also recently came up with his own non-alcoholic tequila brand – Almave. Hamilton made it clear that this brand is for people who “don’t want to drink alcohol but also don’t want to compromise on flavor.”

His position in the F1 world as well as his celebrity status helps Hamilton hugely while promoting his products. However, it might also get him in trouble for promoting products that the FIA has not approved.