Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes Will Not Appreciate Max Verstappen’s Shady Brag: “Never That Straightforward, Actually”

Max Verstappen has been on a different level in terms of performance in 2023. Unbeaten in his last nine races, the Dutchman now stands as the joint leader for most F1 wins in a row. The conditions at the Dutch GP further asserted just how good the 25-year-old has been when driving the RB19. Verstappen is currently enjoying an era of dominance even Lewis Hamilton failed to see in his run of six consecutive world titles. Speaking during the post-race press conference, Verstappen took a sly dig at the Silverstone-based outfit while casually bragging about what his team has achieved.

Not only did Verstappen win his third consecutive home GP, but he also won his ninth Grand Prix in a row, equaling Seb Vettel’s record for most consecutive race wins. With his latest accomplishment, the Red Bull driver has once again left his mark in the history books. A rain-soaked race with tricky conditions made his feat all the more impressive.

Max Verstappen took a sly shot at Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

During the post-race press conference with the three podium winners, a journalist asked the race winner about his thoughts on some people underestimating how hard it can be to win a race as tricky as the one on Sunday, even with the fastest car on the grid. The 25-year-old replied by stating there have been more rapid in the past, but none have fared as well as the RB19.

“I think there have been more dominant cars in the past than what we have at the moment, and they haven’t been able to do so. To win nine in a row, whatever, you the consecutive wins we have as a team. So, yeah, it is hard, and especially, like today, it’s easy to make a wrong call or even drop it yourself in the gravel or whatever. So yeah, it’s never that straightforward, unfortunately.”

Verstappen‘s claims of others not being able to achieve what they have, despite having a more dominant car, might be a hint towards a subtle jibe at Mercedes. If so, the Brackley-based camp might not receive the statement in the best spirit.

Lewis Hamilton is afraid of Red Bull ruining F1

Although he, too, at one point, dominated the sport, GP Blog reports Lewis Hamilton believes Red Bull and Max Verstappen need to change their ways for the safety of the sport. He insists that there be rule changes to slow the Red Bull car down and improve competition at the front of the grid. The Briton says the current regulations are robbing the F1 fans of an era of exciting battles and multiple winners.

In response, Verstappen pointed out how no one spoke a word when it was Hamilton who was consistently winning titles, but the moment Hamilton was replaced, people started questioning the sport’s regulations.

Heading to Monza, Verstappen will look to once again kill the noise around him and attempt to win his tenth consecutive Grand Prix and step closer to winning his third consecutive world championship.