Brilliant Lewis Hamilton Spoiled Fernando Alonso’s Confidence of P2 Finish in Australian GP

Credits: F1 2023 Rolex Australian Grand Prix Lewis Hamilton of United Kingdom, Mercedes – AMG PETRONAS, portrait Fernando Alonso of Spain, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant, portrait during the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix of FIA Formula One World Championship, WM, Weltmeisterschaft from 30th of March to 2nd of April, 2023 on the Albert Park Circuit, in Melbourne, Australia. Melbourne Australia PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xGongorax originalFilename:bonilla-f12023au230402_npYij.jpg

A fantastic drive from Lewis Hamilton saw Fernando Alonso’s confidence evaporate in Australia. The Aston Martin driver who was sure of his P2 shot was stopped by the seven-time world champion after an uncharacteristic drive at Albert Park.

As per Formel1, the Spanish driver said he was pretty sure he could pull off the move against the Briton. As the Silverstone-based team has a good pace throughout the season, it wasn’t a hope out of nowhere to overtake that Mercedes.

However, the Silver Arrows surprised everyone after all. Most importantly Helmut Marko after his comments on the Brackley-based team. As the W-14s pumped out a pretty good pace, the Spaniard couldn’t go for P2 in the end.

Alonso, who started from P4 gained a place advantage after Mercedes’ strategy on George Russell misfired with a sudden red flag. In the end, the 41-year-old finished the race in P3 behind Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz stopped Alonso from P2, once again

After failing to keep up with the Mercedes driver, the Aston Martin pilot felt it was his chance to take the shot. As he was right behind Hamilton, a try at the end of turn 1 could have been worth it.

But unfortunately, Sainz had other ideas. Intending to plunge through the field, he collected Alonso in the process. The contact left the Spaniard at the end of the back and removed any chance of P2 for him.

However, the back-to-back three podiums made Alonso reach 101 podiums in his career. It also kept him in P3 in driver’s standings, most importantly.

Currently, the former Ferrari star has 45 points in his tally, which is 7 points more than Hamilton. He trails the Red Bull duo of Verstappen and Perez who occupy P1, and P2, respectively.

Hamilton didn’t fall for Alonso’s trap

While working on his overtake, the 41-year-old tried to commit a mistake from the 38-year-old Briton, he said to the media after the race.

But the champion’s instinct saved Lewis Hamilton’s day, feels Fernando Alonso. With this, Hamilton took home his first-ever podium of the season and best-ever result in 2023.

The chaotic race in Melbourne was well driven by both the veterans of the sport. The former teammates shared congratulations after the race as their respect for each other remained intact.