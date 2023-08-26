Charles Leclerc Ready to Hunt as He Reveals How He Needs to be an “Animal” to Take Max Verstappen to the Limit

Charles Leclerc has made his intentions clear ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix. In an interview with rtbf.be, the Monegasque said that he is ready to hunt like an “animal” if needed to get the best result he can for the team. The Ferrari driver made his remarks after the interviewer reminded him about how he was fighting reigning champion Max Verstappen at the same time last year.

Even though the Dutchman edged Leclerc by a comfortable 146 points for the title last year, Ferrari was capable of at least putting up a fight against the Red Bulls as compared to this season. This year, Red Bull has won all 12 races so far. Verstappen has won 10 of them, including the last eight. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez in the other Red Bull has won the other two.

This weekend Verstappen will be aiming for his ninth consecutive win to tie former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel for the all-time record. Leclerc very well knows the situation he currently is in and has revealed that he is just keen on getting the most points he can for the team.

Charles Leclerc reveals he does not give anyone a “present” while racing

In a recent interview with rtbf.be, Charles Leclerc revealed he is as ruthless as any other driver when he is racing on track. When asked what he needs to succeed on the track, the Monegasque replied, “Need to be an animal. Believe me, when I close my visor it’s not the Charles you see in front of the cameras. I don’t give a gift to anyone and that’s how it is with everyone“.

However, he did admit that this year it is difficult for him to fight for the positions that he would have liked to compete for during the races. Hence, the 25-year-old stated that he would just aim to score as many points as possible for the team and will continue to work hard to get Ferrari back on top.

Another concern that has been lingering on for Leclerc is his future with Ferrari. Since the former Sauber driver has still not signed an extension with the team, reports have emerged that he may leave and join either arch-rivals Red Bull or Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc displays ultimate loyalty to Ferrari

While speaking in his most recent interview with newspaper la Repubblica, Charles Leclerc displayed his ultimate loyalty to Ferrari. The 25-year-old made it clear that he would never swap with Max Verstappen despite all the success that the Dutchman has had recently.

As quoted by formulapassion.it, he once again explained how it has always been his dream to win a world championship with Ferrari and no other team. Hence, the only way he will have no “regrets or remorse” is if he tries his best to win a title with them no matter how long it takes. Therefore, now the onus is on Ferrari to offer Leclerc an extension, with his current deal expiring at the end of next season.