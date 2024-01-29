Lewis Hamilton Brings Back Right Hand Man Marc Hynes to Help Him Win 8th Championship Title

It’s been two years since Lewis Hamilton last won a race in F1 and three since his 7th drivers’ title came along. Aside from opting for an entirely new concept for the W15, it looks like the Mercedes driver is pulling out all the stops to ensure he returns to winning ways. As reported by The Telegraph, Hamilton’s right-hand-man Marc Hynes, who was responsible for the 39-year-old winning his 7th world title, is back in the Briton’s corner.

Hynes and Hamilton will work side by side, with the former providing the latter with his on-track expertise. His only focus will be on Hamilton’s racing activities while working on the 7-time world champion’s commitment to fighting for the top spot once again.

Aside from being a childhood friend, Hynes is also a former British Formula 3 champion. Hynes and Hamilton worked together in F1 for five years between 2016 and 2021, where Hynes also ran Hamilton’s Project 44 management company. Following the end of the 2021 season, Hynes left Hamilton’s side on amicable terms to focus on other businesses.

With Hynes gone, Hamilton brought Penni Thow on board his team to take Hynes’ place. However, the two are now parting ways after the contract between the two parties came to a natural end following the 2023 season.

Who is Penni Thow, the woman who took over the managerial duties for Lewis Hamilton?

In 2022, Hamilton opted for a shuffle in his management team and brought Penni Thow on board his team. Thow is the founder of Copper – a company that specializes in various fields such as sports, fashion, media, technology, etc.

The company worked alongside Hamilton on projects such as the launch of Plus 44 and its merchandise, the launch of Almave, and is also working on Hamilton’s dream project involving Hollywood star Brad Pitt.

With the latest contract between Thow and Hamilton over, it only means that a part of their association will come to an end. Given Thow’s association with Hamilton’s portfolio aside from racing, the two will continue working together on numerous projects, while Hynes will take over the racing charge so that the Mercedes driver doesn’t lose focus.