Sergio Perez along with Red Bull crew invaded Shaquille O’Neal’s customised Cadillac ahead of USGP podium celebration

Shaquille O’Neal once again slayed at the USGP with his customised Cadillac which was later stormed by Red Bull driver Sergio Perez.

The 7’1 foot NBA star Shaquille O’Neal has attended several F1 Grand Prix but his robust entry at the USGP wowed the viewers as Red Bull took the center stage.

Same as 2021, the former basketball player once again delivered the trophy of the GP champion riding in a wild customised Cadillac. However, this time around he did not present the prize to the winners on the stage as he was at the COTA circuit as DJ Diesel.

As the podium celebrations began, the EPIC longhorn was stormed by Sergio Perez and the Red Bull crew. The team climbed that car to cheer their world champion and race winner Max Verstappen and also celebrate their constructors’ title for the first time since 2013.

Max Verstappen beat Lewis Hamilton to secure a Red Bull win

In the tense final stages of the USGP, the two-time world champion pipped Lewis Hamilton to secure yet another win of the season.

The Dutchman took his record-equalling 13th win and also secured the fifth constructors’ title for the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Verstappen had taken the lead of the race at the very start as he avoided the collision between Carlos Sainz and George Russell at Turn 1.

While a slow pit stop and multiple safety car restart opened the way for Hamilton and recovering Charles Leclerc, the Red Bull ace turned out victorious by expertly managing his pace.

Shaquille O’Neal’s customised Cadillac is ‘The Badillac’

The giant car that becomes the talk of the town as soon as it makes its appearance carrying the 4-time NBA champion is not just a customised car, it is the Badillac.

As it turns out, the EPIC longhorn is not owned by O’Neal rather it is an Austin-based hand-crafted art car which can be booked anywhere in North America for a cool ride.

It is a 1969 Cadillac Eldorado which has been visioned as a machine that has time travelled through the Wild Wild West and experienced the post-apocalyptic future and is marketed as The Badillac.

For a few hours of rides, the Badillac can be booked for $350-$400 per hour. The website also details that the ride will cost $900 for three hours to $14,000 for a five-day festival.

Furthermore, the artistry done on the car is not just for show. The wooded panel at the front of the car turns into a stage and the long pointy bull-horns along with the weird side pieces illuminate with LED lights.

