Lando Norris Turns Heads by Liking a Fake Helmut Marko Quote

The F1 community has often viewed Red Bull’s Helmut Marko with a bit of skepticism due to his off-the-cuff remarks in the paddock. The Milton Keynes-based team’s chief advisor is known for his occasional controversial comments, and recently, Lando Norris reacted to one of his quotes about McLaren—only for it to later be revealed as fake.

Ahead of the Mexico City GP, reports surfaced of Marko claiming that Lewis Hamilton would have won the Championship if he were driving for McLaren instead of Norris. This remark came amid Norris’s title battle with Verstappen, which, so far, hasn’t gone his way at all.

This circulated widely on Instagram, where one user noticed that Norris himself had liked the post.

However, it was later revealed that the quote attributed to Marko was fake, merely a rumor making the rounds on social media.

Since the post went viral, fans have flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Norris’s social media activity.

In the past, Norris has admitted to taking criticism to heart, so perhaps fans were simply engaging in some lighthearted banter to help the #4 driver see that Marko’s alleged comments weren’t true.

X reacts to Norris’ activity

X has been going abuzz since one user posted Norris’ reaction to Marko’s alleged dig against the McLaren driver. That said, opinions are still divided if Norris really fell for the gag or was taking a dig of his own!

Despite Norris’ struggles with confidence and mental health, the 24-year-old is one of the most cheery and affable personalities in the paddock today. And there is a pretty good chance that Norris knew these comments were fake and yet just liked the post to fan some fire into the F1 Twittersphere.

That said, with the title battle between Norris and Verstappen intensifying with each passing race weekend, Marko has taken all measures possible to mentally rattle the British racing ace.