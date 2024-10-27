mobile app bar

Lando Norris Turns Heads by Liking a Fake Helmut Marko Quote

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Lando Norris of McLaren at the Mexico City GP Press Conference

NORRIS Lando (gbr), McLaren F1 Team MCL38, portrait during the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de Mexico 2024, 20th round of the 2024 Formula One World Championship | Credits- IMAGO / PanoramiC

The F1 community has often viewed Red Bull’s Helmut Marko with a bit of skepticism due to his off-the-cuff remarks in the paddock. The Milton Keynes-based team’s chief advisor is known for his occasional controversial comments, and recently, Lando Norris reacted to one of his quotes about McLaren—only for it to later be revealed as fake.

Ahead of the Mexico City GP, reports surfaced of Marko claiming that Lewis Hamilton would have won the Championship if he were driving for McLaren instead of Norris. This remark came amid Norris’s title battle with Verstappen, which, so far, hasn’t gone his way at all.

This circulated widely on Instagram, where one user noticed that Norris himself had liked the post.

However, it was later revealed that the quote attributed to Marko was fake, merely a rumor making the rounds on social media.

Since the post went viral, fans have flocked to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Norris’s social media activity.

In the past, Norris has admitted to taking criticism to heart, so perhaps fans were simply engaging in some lighthearted banter to help the #4 driver see that Marko’s alleged comments weren’t true.

X reacts to Norris’ activity

X has been going abuzz since one user posted Norris’ reaction to Marko’s alleged dig against the McLaren driver. That said, opinions are still divided if Norris really fell for the gag or was taking a dig of his own!

Despite Norris’ struggles with confidence and mental health, the 24-year-old is one of the most cheery and affable personalities in the paddock today. And there is a pretty good chance that Norris knew these comments were fake and yet just liked the post to fan some fire into the F1 Twittersphere.

That said, with the title battle between Norris and Verstappen intensifying with each passing race weekend, Marko has taken all measures possible to mentally rattle the British racing ace.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these