Lewis Hamilton Calls Christian Horner’s ‘Rumor Mill’ an Act for Attention and to End Loneliness: “Perfect Thing to Do”

Lewis Hamilton has vehemently denied Christian Horner’s claims that he reached out to Red Bull for a potential move. The seven-time world champion believes Horner might have made these claims because of his loneliness and craving for attention.

Speaking about this, Hamilton said as per MotorsportWeek, “If you really think about it, there’s a lot of people here that love to drop my name in many conversations because they know it’s gonna make waves. And if you are a little bit lonely, and are not getting much attention, that’s the perfect thing to do. Just mention my name.”

Horner, in his recent interview with the Daily Mail, claimed that Hamilton’s agents reached out to Red Bull for a potential move. The 49-year-old then added that they had repeated talks over the years, but nothing had been finalized.

Soon after Horner made these surprising claims, Hamilton snubbed them. Moreover, the 38-year-old also suggested the opposite of what Horner claimed.

Lewis Hamilton hits back at Christian Horner

After Christian Horner claimed to have had talks with Lewis Hamilton or his team, the Mercedes driver double-checked to find out if any of this was true. However, he found no truth to these claims.

Furthermore, the Silver Arrows ace added that he had a call from the Red Bull boss on his old phone instead. In reply, Hamilton simply congratulated Horner on Red Bull’s performance and hoped that he can help Mercedes to get back to compete real soon.

Hamilton explained, “Basically I picked up my old phone which I just found at home that had my old number on it. I switched it on and obviously, loads of messages come through and I realized there was one from Christian to get together and have a chat at the end of the season.”

Nevertheless, these statements by Horner did not go down well with Hamilton after the Mercedes driver directly and publicly denied the Red Bull boss’s claims. Therefore, it is up to the 49-year-old team principal to clear the air now.