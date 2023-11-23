HomeSearch

Lewis Hamilton Calls Christian Horner’s ‘Rumor Mill’ an Act for Attention and to End Loneliness: “Perfect Thing to Do”

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published November 23, 2023

Lewis Hamilton Calls Christian Horner’s 'Rumor Mill' an Act for Attention and to End Loneliness: “Perfect Thing to Do”

Credits: IMAGO / Every Second Media

Lewis Hamilton has vehemently denied Christian Horner’s claims that he reached out to Red Bull for a potential move. The seven-time world champion believes Horner might have made these claims because of his loneliness and craving for attention.

Speaking about this, Hamilton said as per MotorsportWeek, “If you really think about it, there’s a lot of people here that love to drop my name in many conversations because they know it’s gonna make waves. And if you are a little bit lonely, and are not getting much attention, that’s the perfect thing to do. Just mention my name.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1726313617619075461?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Horner, in his recent interview with the Daily Mail, claimed that Hamilton’s agents reached out to Red Bull for a potential move. The 49-year-old then added that they had repeated talks over the years, but nothing had been finalized.

Soon after Horner made these surprising claims, Hamilton snubbed them. Moreover, the 38-year-old also suggested the opposite of what Horner claimed.

Lewis Hamilton hits back at Christian Horner

After Christian Horner claimed to have had talks with Lewis Hamilton or his team, the Mercedes driver double-checked to find out if any of this was true. However, he found no truth to these claims.

Furthermore, the Silver Arrows ace added that he had a call from the Red Bull boss on his old phone instead. In reply, Hamilton simply congratulated Horner on Red Bull’s performance and hoped that he can help Mercedes to get back to compete real soon.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fastpitstop/status/1727659839659085956?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hamilton explained, “Basically I picked up my old phone which I just found at home that had my old number on it. I switched it on and obviously, loads of messages come through and I realized there was one from Christian to get together and have a chat at the end of the season.”

Nevertheless, these statements by Horner did not go down well with Hamilton after the Mercedes driver directly and publicly denied the Red Bull boss’s claims. Therefore, it is up to the 49-year-old team principal to clear the air now.

Share this article

About the author

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas