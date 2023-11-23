“I Haven’t Spoken to Christian Horner in Years”: Lewis Hamilton Rubbishes Mercedes Star Showing Red Bull Seat Desires

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claimed in a recent interview that Lewis Hamilton had contacted him for a potential drive on his side. This news unsurprisingly blew out in no time, and the British driver has now responded to the same. Hamilton has vehemently made it clear that he has had no talks with Horner in years.

Advertisement

When asked for his comment, Hamilton told Sky Sports,

“I don’t really know where that story has come from. I mean I know it’s come from Christian, I don’t really understand what he’s been talking about because no one as far as I’m aware, from my team have spoken to him. I haven’t spoken to Christian really in years“.

Advertisement

After that, the 38-year-old claimed that Horner did reach out to him earlier in the year about “meeting up.” During their interaction back then, Hamilton just congratulated the Red Bull team principal and told him that he was looking to fight them “in the near future.” Apart from these discussions, Hamilton believes that Horner is “just stirring things.”

Horner has perhaps been keen on trying his best to unsettle Hamilton and Mercedes, as during his interview with the Daily Mail, the 49-year-old also pointed out how the seven-time champion had also had talks with Ferrari earlier this year. Horner said in his interview that Hamilton had also met Ferrari chairman John Elkann this year.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/fiagirly/status/1727660221491789930?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

It is interesting that Horner has pointed out how Hamilton had talks with Elkann, as the same made headlines earlier this year. There were several reports that the British driver is unhappy at Mercedes and wants to seek a move elsewhere.

Ferrari revealed the discussions they had with Lewis Hamilton

While Christian Horner directly claimed that Lewis Hamilton contacted him for a potential move to Red Bull, Ferrari claimed that they only had casual discussions with the 38-year-old. Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur clarified the same by stating that he has talks with the Briton at every race and that the two are very close.

Advertisement

However, the Frenchman made it clear that he never tried to poach Hamilton from Mercedes. Meanwhile, even Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff clarified the discussions that Hamilton held with John Elkann. While speaking in an interview with Italian daily newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, Wolff explained what Hamilton had told him about his meeting with Elkann.

“I (Hamilton) saw John Elkann at dinner, but know that I’m not going anywhere.’ When there were reports of a conversation between him and Ferrari, he warned me, ‘Toto, I’m not conducting any negotiations. But I understand the rumors that have leaked,” explained Wolff.

Soon after the 51-year-old made these remarks, Hamilton ended up signing his contract extension with Mercedes. The 38-year-old signed a two-year extension to end all speculations about his future.