David Croft Explains How F1 Team Principals Stopped Working on “Own Instinct” in Favor of Political Edge

F1 teams require a leader, who can inspire and guide them to success. Over the years, we’ve seen some iconic team bosses take charge of legendary outfits, but the way in which these teams are led has changed according to David Croft. He feels that the team principals favor the internal politics a lot more at the expense of their own personal instinct.

Advertisement

Because of Netflix’s Drive to Survive and F1’s boom on social media, fans have become a lot more familiar with the names of team principals. The likes of Zak Brown, Toto Wolff, Christian Horner, and Guenther Steiner have all become household names among fans of the sport.

Advertisement

Croft, however, recalls how different team bosses used to be when he first got into F1. Unlike Horner, Wolff, and Co, they used to run things and make huge decisions completely on their own. In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Croft said:

“I think there’s a much more political edge to it and not always acting on your own instincts. But maybe what is best or demanded by the people above you.”

Independently-owned F1 teams aren’t the norm today. As a result, the team principals directly report to lots of people above them, including the members of the board and in some cases, even the CEO. This leads to them treading carefully, in order to avoid big repercussions.

Along with Croft, F1 analyst Ted Kravitz was also present in the segment. He pointed out how in F1 today there are two different kinds of team principals.

Different types of team principals in F1 today

As soon as Croft had his say on the shift in power dynamic among team principals, Kravitz divided the current field into two. On one hand, he mentioned the ones who are strictly dealing with the technical side of things like Andrea Stella at McLaren.

Advertisement

Stella is the team principal by name, but he doesn’t appear for as many interviews or public segments as their CEO Zak Brown does. Kravitz feels that Aston Martin’s Mike Krack also falls under this category.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0Hk_nKti3C/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

On the other hand, he labels the real bosses like Lawrence Stroll and Toto Wolff as the ones who run most of the things in the team. They don’t have to think about consequences much because they themselves own a part of the team.

F1 as a sport is evolving, and the operations are becoming more complex. Hence, it makes sense why these responsibilities are divided among different leaders in the team unlike the olden days, where the team owner themselves would deal with the technical side of things.