Lewis Hamilton Came to Terms With His Mercedes Exit 13 Days After Official Announcement

Lewis Hamilton, racing for the Mercedes F1 team during the 2023 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix at the Las Vegas Street Circuit in Las Vegas, United States | Credits: IMAGO / Michael Potts

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari was a seismic shock to the F1 world because the majority had expected the 39-year-old to end his F1 career with Mercedes, whom he joined in 2013. Perhaps frustrated by the Silver Arrows’ mechanical woes, Hamilton made the tough call to jump ship in 2025. However, his decision did not sink in immediately.

It took Hamilton 13 days to finally come to terms that he would be leaving his beloved Mercedes team and embarking on a new challenge, as revealed by Matt Whyman, author of Inside Mercedes F1.

In a conversation with talkSPORT, he reflected on what Hamilton went through following the announcement of his move to Ferrari. The rumors had intensified in January 2024, and by February, the bombshell had officially dropped.

Whyman revealed that while Hamilton addressed his departure almost immediately on February 1, it was during the W15 launch event that he fully grasped it would be his final season with Mercedes.

“I know Lewis said that it dawned on him after the shakedown when we all got to see this year’s car at Silverstone. It dawned on him that it was the last time he was going to be doing that for Mercedes.”, Whyman said.

Still, the professional that he is, Hamilton claimed he would remain as committed as ever to Mercedes—and he has kept that promise. Despite the W15 being unstable and inconsistent, he has delivered his best for most of the season. However, in recent weeks, his motivation seemed to be waning.

Has Hamilton given up on Mercedes?

Whyman, who had behind-the-scenes access to Mercedes in 2024, revealed that during his conversation with Hamilton, the driver showed no signs of being finished with the team.

“The last time I saw him and spoke to him, it was all about Mercedes. There was no sense that he had checked out, as you might expect if someone hands in a notice at work. I don’t think he was in a position to do that,” he said.

Whyman added that the Briton wouldn’t be content to simply take a back seat at the team and coast through his final days at Mercedes. He remains as hungry as ever to fight for top positions, with his two race wins this season serving as a testament to his commitment.

However, that same commitment and dedication appears to be on shaky ground, with Hamilton recently labeling the W15 as the “worst car” he has ever driven. This sentiment may also stem from Mercedes potentially sidelining him in key meetings about future development.

Despite his desire to end his Mercedes chapter on a high note, Hamilton’s hopes now seem increasingly futile, given the car’s challenging and inconsistent performance.