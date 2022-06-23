Max Verstappen sent secret message about Lewis Hamilton after suffering controversial crash at 2021 British GP

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sent a secret message about Lewis Hamilton moments after a high-speed crash at the 2021 British GP.

One of the many events that became controversies and hot debate in the 2021 season happened at the British GP. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton became part of a highly controversial crash at the Silverstone circuit.

Verstappen retired from the race as he crashed into the barriers. He was instantly taken to the hospital for precautionary checks as he had suffered an impact of 51Gs.

F1 expert Tom Coronel revealed that he had messaged the Dutchman on WhatsApp to ask if he is doing alright.

Coronel revealed that while he was still on his way to the hospital, Verstappen replied shortly and said, “cannot cope with the pressure that guy hahaha. Don’t worry Tommy, we’re gonna beat him this year.”

Hamilton took the inside line at the Copse corner as the title contenders went wheel-to-wheel. But, Verstappen swung in front in an attempt to fend him off.

At that moment, the Mercedes made contact with the right rear tyre of the Dutchman’s Red Bull throwing him off the track into the wall at 180 mph. The Dutchman retired from the race while Hamilton went on to claim the victory at the Silverstone circuit for the third consecutive time.

Max Verstappen has a strong mind – Tom Coronel

Coronel further revealed that he was amazed by how Verstappen reacted at that moment. He said that the Dutchman never complained that he was pushed off or he was hurt or anything like that.

It looks like even moments after that high-speed crash, Verstappen had his head in the game and was looking at the bigger picture.

🗓️ 18 July 2021 – British GP🇬🇧 The incident at Turn 9 that divided F1 fans 👥 Who should have yielded, car 3⃣3⃣ or 4⃣4⃣? 👀pic.twitter.com/LosLsclxJu — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 26, 2021

Coronel said, “I tell you he never complained he was pushed out, never. Max just said Tommy don’t worry we will catch him.”

“He is on his way to hospital – just got out of the crash. He is not complaining that he was pushed out; not complaining that he is hurt.”

“He is just saying haha the guy cannot cope with the pressure. We are going to kick back this season. Then you do not have balls, then you have skippy balls. This shows to me the mindset, Max, the mind is so strong, so strong.”

