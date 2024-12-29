Lewis Hamilton Claims ‘Keeping Up’ With Fashion World Is Really Tough With His F1 Job

Among quite a few many things, Lewis Hamilton is well-known for his bold and eye-catching fashion choices. Over the years, the seven-time world champion has transformed the F1 paddock with his unique ensemble, showcasing outfits from some of the biggest names in fashion.

While Hamilton’s outfits might look effortless, the Briton recently admitted that staying ahead in the fashion world while managing his demanding F1 career is no easy task. In a recent conversation with Harper’s Bazaar Brasil, Hamilton shed light on the challenge by saying,

“Keeping your ear on the ground and staying in touch with what’s happening in the fashion world when you’re racing and you have this job, it’s really tough. It’s a real, real challenge…”

He explained that the fast-paced fashion industry requires constant attention to new trends, collections, and designs. For Hamilton, it’s about more than just looking good — it’s about staying relevant and informed in a world that never slows down.

Sir Lewis Hamilton on keeping up with the fashion world whilst racing : "I think my style, I mean, used to be urban chic, I would say. I feel like fashion is really very much a mood. As I learn about more brands, it's incredible to see all the different designers that are…"

The 39-year-old admitted to regularly keeping an eye on runway shows, studying new collections, and examining the use of materials and textiles. “[You need] to keep your ear on the ground, seeing all the shows, all the different collections that come out constantly,” he said.

“It’s double the work obviously because I really like to keep an eye out for all the different shapes of outfits, the textiles, and the materials people are using.” However, this hard work pays off, with Hamilton’s unique looks earning him recognition not just in F1 but also in the global fashion community.

Hamilton to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala

Recently, the Met Gala announced that Hamilton would serve as a co-chair for its 2025 event. As one of the most prestigious nights in fashion, the Met Gala brings together icons from various industries.

Sir Lewis Hamilton is announced as a co-chair for the 2025 Met Gala. Alongside Pharrell, A$AP Rocky and Colman Domingo.

Hamilton, a regular attendee since 2015, has used his platform to blend the worlds of sports and high-end fashion. Next year’s event, focusing on the theme of black dandyism, is expected to showcase bold and creative interpretations of style.

With Hamilton serving as the co-chair of the event, he is likely to invite and uplift numerous black designers as he did previously in 2021 when he spoke about the importance of making a positive impact with such events.