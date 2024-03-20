mobile app bar

Fingers Crossed for Met Gala Appearance As Lewis Hamilton Gets the Blessings of Fashion Monarch Anna Wintour

Credits: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire and IMAGO / HochZwei

Lewis Hamilton has been more than just an F1 racing star, having captivated the world with his interest and love for fashion. British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour too, has taken notice of Hamilton’s dressing style. In fact, she bestowed him with a very high honor, as fans pray for the seven-time world champion’s appearance at the Met Gala.

At the British Vogue’s film and fashion party earlier this year, Wintour answered a thought-provoking question. The interviewer asked her who the most stylish athlete in the world was. Wintour took soccer sensation Kylian Mbappe’s name first, but Hamilton was the very next person on her list.

 

The 74-year-old also mentioned Roger Federer and Serena Williams, two of the most famous tennis players of all time. However, when it comes to F1, no has revolutionized fashion as much as Hamilton. On-track, he has been flashy and bold with his choice of clothing. Meanwhile, he continues to work in fashion away from Formula 1 too.

In 2021, Hamilton attended the Met Gala in New York. There, he bought an entire table for himself and young black fashion designers, who couldn’t have afforded attending the event themselves. As this year’s Met Gala approaches, Hamilton’s presence will once again be awaited.

Twitter F1 fans await Lewis Hamilton’s appearance at Met Gala

Lewis Hamilton’s professional commitments have prevented him from attending the Met Gala for the past two years. That being said, this year’s Gala will be held in New York on May 6. The event will honor Sleeping Beauties, the Costume Institute’s newest show.

When F1 fans learnt about this, they realized the don’t want to miss how Hamilton creates a distinctive style of his own with the occasion in mind. A huge portion of the fanbase took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand the presence o their beloved driver at the Met Gala.

Another thing fans are looking forward to witnessing is Hamilton’s reunion with Anna Wintour. Wintour, who thinks Hamilton is one of the most stylish athletes in the world, was also spotted with him back in 2018 at the Wimbledon Championships. Given Wintour’s stature in the world of fashion, it is almost a given that she will be in New York for the Gala.

Fortunately for fans, Hamilton will be in the US during this year’s Met Gala. The Miami GP weekend kicks off on 3rd May, and the race is on 5th. Whether he makes it to New York for the even on the very next day or not, remains to be seen.

