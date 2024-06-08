Lewis Hamilton Completed His Dapper Denim Look in Just $309; Spent $1800 on Accessories Though

Lewis Hamilton is well-known for his fashionable appearances in the Formula 1 paddock. Apart from his skills behind the wheel, the seven-time champion has become a significant figure in the fashion world, often seen at various high-profile events. On the first Free Practice day for the Canadian Grand Prix, Hamilton showcased a stylish yet budget-friendly outfit from one of Mercedes’ top sponsors, Tommy Hilfiger.

Hamilton arrived at the race track on Friday wearing a Tommy Hilfiger ensemble. He sported an Aiden archive oversized denim trucker jacket worth $152, paired with archive baggy carpenter jeans priced at $127. Completing the look, he wore a white box logo t-shirt valued at $30.

The denim jacket had a light wash with a distressed and faded design, featuring classic elements like chest flap pockets and button cuffs. Underneath, the white t-shirt with a red Tommy Hilfiger graphic logo added a pop of color. The matching jeans were also distressed, offering a relaxed fit that was cuffed at the bottom.

While his outfit was quite affordable, Hamilton’s accessories added a touch of luxury. He wore Jacques Marie Mage Walker sunglasses, costing $870, a Polite Worldwide multi-color pearls necklace valued at $700, and Timberland six-inch boots priced at $198. The high-top tan suede boots added a rugged elegance to his overall look.

The Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses and the pearl necklace have become regular features in Hamilton’s wardrobe, suggesting a possible sponsorship deal. Hamilton wore the same pearl necklace on Thursday during media day and was previously seen sporting it at the Miami Grand Prix, highlighting his fondness for such jewelry items.

A peek at Lewis Hamilton’s outfit on the media day

On Thursday, Hamilton’s outfit was just as eye-catching, though it wasn’t from Tommy Hilfiger. He arrived in a beige ensemble designed and styled by Eric Mcneal, an independent artist.

The outfit included a knitted cardigan and pants from the Fall 2024 Menswear collection by Magliano. The cardigan’s wide opening at the top showcased his pearl necklace and revealed his chest tattoo.

For accessories, Hamilton wore Le Rêveur sunglasses by 3.PARADIS worth $316. He paired them with the same Polite Worldwide multi-color pearls necklace valued at $700 and the same Timberland six-inch boots priced at $198.

With his fondness for high-fashion labels and statement jewelry pieces, Hamilton continues to cement his status as a trendsetter in the motorsports world and beyond.