Lewis Hamilton Could Complete Dream Ferrari Move if Mercedes Keeps Making Mistakes With Car

For most of the 2022 season, Lewis Hamilton was struggling behind the Red Bull and Ferrari drivers. His team, Mercedes had the third fastest car on the grid and was miles off leaders Red Bull. Hamilton, who was used to fighting at the front throughout his career, was visibly frustrated but was optimistic that his team would rectify their mistake and come back stronger in 2023.

Unfortunately for the seven-time world champion, Mercedes’ start to the 2023 season has been equally bad, if not worse. In the opening race, both Hamilton and Russell struggled to match the pace of the Red Bulls and Ferraris, and unlike last year, they were also behind Aston Martin in the pecking order.

After the race, Hamilton revealed that he told his team to rectify certain mistakes after a woeful time driving the W13 last year. However, he insists that the team did not listen to him and that they have to step forward and take accountability.

Lewis Hamilton to join Charles Leclerc at Ferrari?

In the past, Hamilton often spoke about his desire to drive for Ferrari someday. He described the Scuderia as his ‘dream team’, but a move never materialized. According to Sky Sports’ Simon Lazenby, if Ferrari moves comfortably ahead of Mercedes in terms of pace, Hamilton could join the prancing horses.

Lazenby said that Hamilton is desperate to win his eighth world championship and at the moment, Mercedes are very far off when it comes to competing at the front. Ferrari meanwhile, was the closest car to them in 2022 and despite their nervy start this season, most people expect them to bounce back and put up a fight.

🚨| After Lewis Hamilton saying that Mercedes didn’t ‘listen’ to him about the 2023 car, Simon Lazenby (Sky) reckons that Ferrari would be Hamilton’s first choice should he decide to leave. Hamilton is out of contract at the end of 2023. — Ferrari News 🐎 (@FanaticsFerrari) March 10, 2023

“In the past, Lewis has been quoted as saying he would like to drive for Ferrari,” Lazenby said. “If Ferrari moves comfortably ahead of Mercedes I wouldn’t rule it out.”

Can Hamilton reunite with Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin?

Another team that Hamilton may have his eyes on his Aston Martin. The Silverstone-based outfit have made tremendous strides over the winter break and were the second-fastest car behind Red Bull in Bahrain. Fernando Alonso, who joined the team this season, is adamant that his P3 finish in Sakhir was the start of something very special.

Hamilton would love to be a part of that special journey, but according to Lazenby, chances of him joining Aston Martin are very slim. This is because Alonso’s teammate at the team is Lance Stroll, who is the owner Lawrence’s son. Lazenby added that Stroll would never ‘sack his son’ from the team.

On top of that, Alonso just joined them and looks more motivated than ever to lead their charge to the front of the grid. Hamilton’s contract with Mercedes runs out at the end of the 2023 season and rumors of his renewal have surfaced over the last few months.

However, if the Silver Arrows do keep mistakes with the car, Hamilton may look to jump ship, so that he can try competing for his eighth world championship before retiring.