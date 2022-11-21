Lewis Hamilton couldn’t sleep before doing $90 adventure in Dubai desert

Lewis Hamilton loves to do skydiving. The 37-year-old F1 driver has experienced over 80 skydives and finds an adrenaline rush in it away from the F1 car.

The Briton race driver never misses the chance of having a jump from 10,000+ feet. He even holds a skydiving license, which he was certified for in 2019.

Despite having a high risk in skydiving, his team isn’t bothered about his love for the adventure. Mercedes boss Toto Wolff once said that until it doesn’t affect Hamilton’s performance, he is allowed anything to do, including skydiving, to clear his mind.

Lewis Hamilton couldn’t sleep before skydiving in Dubai

Ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Hamilton went to Dubai. The Arabian city is famous for some exquisite skydiving destinations, and the Mercedes star couldn’t miss jumping from there for the world. He reveals that he couldn’t sleep the night before the adventure.

Before his interview with the Youtuber Supercar Blonde, Hamilton admitted he had just returned from skydiving. “I was just skydiving like an hour ago,” revealed Hamilton to the flabbergasted host. “I was just so excited last night that I literally couldn’t go to the bed because we were going for skydiving.”

This is not the first time Hamilton was reported to do skydiving in 2022. Before the Australian Grand Prix this year, he was spotted skydiving there too.

Mercedes star isn’t allowed to skydive in this part of Dubai

Apparently, in Dubai, two places organize skydiving. One in the desert and the other in the Palm. Alexandra Hirschi (real name of Supercar Blonde) asked him where he had his jump.

Hamilton replied that he only went to the desert to skydive from the Palm. One has to be experienced with over 1000 skydives. According to Skydive Dubai’s website, a single jump ticket for an experienced skydiver, including necessary gear and equipment, costs $90.

Usually, whenever he goes skydiving, he hardly jumps alone. Some of the key members of his team are always there to accompany him, especially his physiotherapist Angela Cullen.

