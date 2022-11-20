Red Bull gifted Sebastian Vettel a special piece of his championship winning car

Sebastian Vettel has stepped into his life post-Formula 1 after enjoying a 15 years-long illustrious career in the sport.

Multiple gifts and tributes flooded the paddock as Vettel headed into the final race of his career in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Norbert Vettel, Sebastian’s father, also took the moment to appreciate the great achievements of his son both off and on the track. As a surprise, Vettel Sr presented the 4-time world champion with his first-ever racing suit and helmet in the Aston Martin garage.

Lewis Hamilton organised an entire farewell party with all the drivers to bid adieu to one of the most successful drivers on the paddock.

Red Bull honoured the 4-time world champion with a special gift

After qualifying a special lap of honour was held to thank Vettel for his contribution to the sport. Multiple helmet exchanges were also conducted to honour the German driver.

Meanwhile, the team with whom Vettel enjoyed the peak of his career between 2010 and 2013 also presented the 4-time world champion with a special surprise.

Danke Seb ❤️ One more race to come tomorrow 💪 pic.twitter.com/ioQDdwnfxL — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) November 19, 2022

To honour Vettel’s 4 championship titles with Red Bull, team principal Christian Horner thanked the driver by gifting him the being endplate of one of his championship-winning cars.

Sebastian Vettel feels empty after the last race

Vettel finished the last race of his career with a P10 finish at the Abu Dhabi GP and was cheered by loud applause around the circuit.

He even did donuts on the track to mark his final race and sent an emotional message to all the fans and the drivers.

After he jumped out of the car, Vettel was even interviewed, which is mostly reserved for the drivers who finish in the top 3.

Vettel said, “I feel a bit empty, to be honest, it’s been a big weekend. I’m sure I’m going to miss more than I understand right now.”

